Route change to the west brings anticipated faster pigeon flying speeds

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As anticipated, the change in direction to the west saw markedly increased flying speeds and much reduced gaps between the arrival of the pigeons at their home lofts.

This first, and shortest, race was from Robert Sobukwe Town (Graaff-Reinet), a flying distance of just more than 320km, with the yearlings released at 7.45am and the any-age birds taking to the skies at 8.30am.

All pigeons entered were from coastal lofts as the Tarkastad fliers, as is their practice, did not compete from the west.

The yearling race saw Russell Smith and Daughters of Abbotsford take the honours with a winning average speed of 121.71km/h.

In second place was the first bird home at the loft of Ian Ristow and Les Jamieson, also of Abbotsford (121.44km/h).

Tienie Jonker registered his first bird home just two seconds later to make it an Abbotsford 1-2-3 at the top of the result list.

In all, it took just 43 seconds to fill the top-10 positions, significantly less time than in the earlier races from the east.

The any-age event provided a memorable race for the Ristow/Jamieson loft.

Not only did they “clock” the winning pigeon at 116.5km/h but they captured an additional four top-10 positions.

In second position was Ian Lutge’s I and K Lofts (Comrades) at 116.3km/h, with Mark Gendall of Northerns in third spot at 114.9km/h.

An indication of the shorter distance and significant westerly wind assistance is seen in the fact that it took just 13 minutes to close out the top-100 positions, compared with the 4¾ hours in the previous race from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

The next race is the first of two Aberdeen events at a distance of 370km.

The results were

Border Homing Union, Graaff-Reinet

Yearlings (26 lofts, 315 birds): 1. RC Smith & Daughters (AFC); 2. & 10. Ristow & Jamieson (AFC);3. T Jonker (AFC); 4.-C & J James (NFC); 5. Tubby’s Loft (NFC); 6. & 7. A & L Krug (NFC); 8 Schwagele Lofts (NFC); 9. TM Lofts (NFC).

Any-Age (26 lofts, 299 birds): 1. 4. & 7.-9. Ristow & Jamieson (AFC); 2. I & K Lofts (CHS); 3. & 5.-6. Tubby’s Loft (NFC); 10. AM Lofts (NFC).

Key: AFC — Abbotsford Flying Club; CHS — EL Comrades Homing Society; NFC — EL Northern Flying Club