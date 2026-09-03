Sisa Dukashe Stadium set for triple Border rugby showdown

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WSU All Blacks players form a ruck in their recent Super League rugby match against East London Police. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Border Rugby has allayed any fears that its programmes will be disrupted following the East London High Court decision to reinstate the union’s old executive on an interim basis this week.

Rugby fans are promised a feast as the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane hosts a triple-header on Saturday, which sees the Border U15 and U21 teams in action, and WSU All Blacks playing Fort Beaufort United in the Super League.

The union confirmed that the “Rugby Extravaganza” would proceed as planned on Saturday.

The Border U15s face George Randell High at noon to start the day’s action.

The game will form part of the preparation for the Iqhawe Week in Oudtshoorn in the second week of October.

The U15s are the defending champions of the Iqhawe Week, which is the stepping stone for aspiring rugby players from rural, non-traditional and non-private schools.

At 2pm, Border U21 will hope to finally get a win in their title defence of the SA Rugby Shield against provincial neighbours EP, who are unbeaten so far in the competition.

The Baby Bulldogs lost their first two games against SWD Eagles and Boland.

The All Blacks and FB United will be the main event at 4pm and could see the varsity team go on a 10-match unbeaten streak.

They have already been crowned the Super League champions as they have 45 points with two games to spare.

EL Police, on 45 points and in second spot, have played all their games and the other teams can’t catch them despite having matches in hand.

Theo Mvalo, who returns to his role as club representative on the executive following the court ruling, said they would be handing over the trophy to the All Blacks despite them having one game remaining after Saturday.

That will be against Swallows, a game that was supposed to be played last weekend but was postponed, with Swallows citing bereavements.

Mvalo said they had planned for the Premier League match between Rising Stars and United Brothers to be played in Mdantsane as well, but due to insufficient lighting at the stadium they had to move it to Jongilanga in Kwelera.

Rising Stars are expected to be crowned the Premier League champions, but it depends on the outcome of their game against United Brothers, their last fixture.

The Stars, on 53 points from 11 matches, are second on the log behind leaders Lovedale College, who have 54 points from 12 matches.

A win or draw will be enough for Stars to be promoted.

Even a losing bonus point will do the job if they finish level on 54 points. Stars have a points difference of +398, compared to Lovedale, who have +300.

Other games over the weekend will see Fort Hare Blues travel to the NU1 to face Swallows in the Super League.

In the Premier League, Ntlaza Lions face Ngculu Zebras in Ntlaza.

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