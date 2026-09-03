Survival of fittest when top EP club rugby teams collide in playoffs

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Harlequins scrumhalf Danzio Malgas goes on a sniping run during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash against Harlequins at the Adcock Stadium last week

It will be the survival of the fittest when the sudden-death knockout phase of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition takes centre stage on Saturday.

Clubs who advance past the quarterfinal stage face the prospect of playing a semifinal and final over consecutive weekends, with the season scheduled to reach a climax with the final on September 19.

With Gardens and Harlequins set to represent EP at the national Gold Cup tournament, which kicks off on September 26, there will be no opportunity for clubs to take a breather before the biggest EP club game of the season.

On the joint Top 12 table, drawn up to include both groups of six in the Top 12, the quarterfinal line-ups will be: No 1 v No 8, No 2 v No 7, No 3 v No 6 and No 4 v No 5.

There was an element of fatigue at play during proceedings last week when the final round of league matches were played.

Some of the top clubs rested key players to ensure they are ready to come out with all guns blazing in the knockout phase.

The phoney war will end on Saturday when clubs send their strongest teams into battle in a bid to lift silverware.

Apart from the honour of being crowned champions, the eventual winners will also be rewarded with a berth in the 2027 edition of the national Gold Cup competition.

All eyes will be on defending champions Gardens when they host a dangerous Joubertina United side at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday.

Gardens did not set the world alight during the league phase of the competition, but they are expected to lift their game considerably in the knockouts.

The Kariega outfit are always a major threat at the business end of the season, and it will require something special from Joubertina if they want to emerge victorious at ‘Die Hok’.

Another clash which is expected to attract a capacity crowd is the showdown between Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay at the Adcock Stadium.

Harlequins have not been beaten at home this season, and they will start as strong favourites to advance to the last four.

However, previous form will count for little and Harlequins will be braced for a furious onslaught from the “Surfer Boys”

Harlequins will enter the knockouts in a confident frame of mind after they powered their way to a 15-7 win over Jeffreys Bay at the Adcock Stadium last week in the final round of league matches.

Harlequins’ try scorers were Damian le Vack and Kerwin Ceasar, and centre Aiden Augustus was named as his team’s star backline player.

Second-placed Kruisfontein enter the playoffs refreshed after they enjoyed an unexpected break last week.

Their scheduled home game in Humansdorp did not take place because Star of Hope were unable to travel to Humansdorp for the fixture.

After finishing second on the log, Kruisfontein will enjoy home ground advantage at the Sports Complex when they face Progress on Saturday.

Progress, the beaten 2025 EC Super 14 finalists, will be fired up to end their season on a high.

An action-packed encounter between two well-matched sides is expected when Trying Stars host Park in Alexandria.

Saturday’s quarterfinals (all 3pm kickoffs):

Top 12: Harlequins vs Jeffreys Bay, Kruisfontein United v Progress, Gardens v Joubertina United, Trying Stars vs Park.

Middle 12: African Bombers vs Kirkwood, Spring Rose vs Evergreens, Motherwell vs Utd Barbarians, Suburban vs Kwaru.

Bottom 12: Klipfontein Utd vs St Marks Alicedale, Excelsior Middelburg vs Despatch, Middelburg Eagles vs Adelaide Rangers, Orlando Eagles vs Windvogel Utd.

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