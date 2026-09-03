Top administrator comes home to join Madibaz team in George

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabo Spelman has returned to Mandela University’s George Campus where he will oversee rugby, soccer and netball

Well-known sports administrator and all-round team player Thabo Spelman has returned to his roots to guide the blue-ribbon codes at Mandela University’s George Campus to new levels.

The 41-year-old alumnus of the institution describes his appointment to oversee rugby, soccer and netball as a defining move in his career.

“This is my dream job,” Spelman, who was most recently involved with the Western Province Cricket Association, said.

“To return as an old boy makes it extra special. The varsity colours course through my veins.”

His in-depth knowledge and experience with the three disciplines bode well for Madibaz Sport’s vision of returning to division one of Varsity Sports.

However, an exciting element for the man who grew up in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape is that the position allows him to be part of the university’s broader drive in terms of its sports ambitions.

“We are not where we want or need to be. I can now add my skill sets and strategic experience to the immediate and long-term success of sport at the campus.”

He is well aware that he will be asking the various teams to “punch above their weight” but has already identified how he wants to go about making it happen.

Spelman sees a soccer team who are both mentally strong and able to play an attractive brand of the game, with the end goal being promotion to the ABC Motsepe League.

On the rugby field the groundwork has already been laid by his predecessor and he simply wants to build on that foundation by establishing a high-performance culture.

Creating more opportunities for matchplay and building relationships with leading schools in the Eden district are two elements of his initial strategy to elevate netball’s status at the campus.

“We want to develop a respectable netball culture and, of course, toughen our team up,” he said.

He also has a plan involving the retention of talented high-school athletes across the region by having them pursue their academic aspirations at the George facility.

Another opportunity is to establish the campus as a training base for provincial, national, franchise and international teams.

This will create opportunities for Madibaz athletes and coaches to learn from their elite visitors through training camps and coaching clinics.

Spelman enrolled for a degree in human movement science at Mandela University in Gqeberha after completing his schooling in his hometown and Queenstown.

His sights were set on playing professional cricket, with coaching presenting an alternative career path.

“I had this deep-rooted dream of being part of South Africa’s sporting ecosystem. If I didn’t make it, my next option was to qualify as a cricket strength and conditioning coach.”

As it turned out, sports management became his full-time game, but his sporting background remains an important part of his identity.

“I was a decent cricketer, always ready with a witty chirp,” he joked.

His first step into administration was as a second-year student when National First Division soccer club Bay United appointed him their video performance analyst.

Spelman later moved into strength and conditioning with the club’s academy side before gaining further experience at school level.

“It was during my stints at primary and high schools that I became serious about being a sports administrator.”

He realised he could drive the high-performance standards he knew were required for programmes to become successful and never looked back.

Ultimately, his role is about creating an environment in which student-athletes can realise their potential.

“Coming back home to serve the place that made who and what I am today was a no-brainer,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the student-athletes at George Campus and making sure their light shines.”

His approach to the task at hand is borrowed from basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

“Rest at the end, not in the middle!” — Full Stop Communications

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald