EC Karate demonstrates rich potential with strong national championship

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The Kariega Indoor Sports Centre became an arena for high-stakes martial arts competition as the Eastern Cape Karate Association recently hosted the Karate SA (KSA) League 1 National Championship.

The three-day national showcase brought together top-tier karateka, emerging grassroots athletes and dedicated officials from across the country.

The tournament was well attended, featuring strong national representation with seven provinces competing in the Elite divisions and six provinces in the Development divisions.

Serving as host province, the Eastern Cape delivered an inspiring performance on home soil, securing first overall in the Development categories and second overall in the Elite categories.

While home-ground advantage played a supportive role, the achievement highlighted the dedication of local competitors, many of whom made multi-hour journeys from across the region — such as Kugompo, Qonce, Komani, and surrounding areas — to reach Kariega.

Elite medals table (SUPPLIED)

For many competitors, the stakes in Kariega were exceptionally high.

As the final KSA ranking tournament of 2026, performances across the weekend will directly inform team selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Karate Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The event also held extra significance for the local karate community, as four Eastern Cape athletes have been selected for the Protea team scheduled to compete at the UFAK African Championships in Algiers, Algeria, from September 6 to 13.

The championship provided a fitting occasion to congratulate and wish the national team well, with attending Protea squad members formally recognised and showcased during the Day 2 opening ceremony.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, an open training session was held the next day for all Elite and Development athletes.

This provided local karateka with an exceptional opportunity to train directly alongside National Coaches and Team SA as the national squad puts the final touches on their preparations for Algiers.

Development medals table (SUPPLIED)

The championship catered for all age divisions — from children and cadets through to seniors, veterans, and masters — alongside Team Kata and Para Karate categories.

Celebrating Women in Sport, with the championship taking place during Women’s Month, special recognition was given to female athletes, coaches and officials within the sport.

The tournament featured the National Women’s Cup and was presided over by chief referee Sensei Olivia Blouws, highlighting the vital leadership roles women hold in South African karate.

Pierre Cornelius, president of the Eastern Cape Karate Association, reflected on the milestone and the province’s trajectory.

“This is the first time since 2023 that we have hosted a national event, and we are excited to have provided a stage for our elite athletes to showcase their talent while our development athletes gained invaluable experience,” Cornelius said.

KSA Interim Committee president Sean Ahmed echoed those sentiments, noting that the event successfully put athletes at the heart of the sport, fostering growth across all experience levels. - EC Karate Association

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