Elephants charge to big win over Bulldogs in KuGompo City

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EP Elephants lock Calvin Bosch is tackled by Border's Ahluma Mbinqo during a SA Rugby U21 Shield clash at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday

A fired-up EP Elephants side took a giant step towards reaching the semifinals of the SA Rugby U21 Shield competition when they crushed the Border Bulldogs 41-12 in KuGompo City on Saturday.

It was a third consecutive win for a rampant Elephants side who ran in six tries against the Bulldogs on their way to opening up a four-point lead at the top of the South Section log over their closest rivals, the Boland Kavaliers.

There will be a titanic battle for supremacy in the South Section when Boland travel to Gqeberha to face the Elephants at Otto Du Plessis High School on Saturday (kickoff 2pm).

EP’s try scorers against Border at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane near KuGompo City were Lyle Meintjies (2), Cole Hilpert, Xander Willshire, Aiden Els and Uyanda Tsaka.

Fullback Lyle Meintjies booted four conversions and a penalty to boost EP’s points tally.

“Border started like a house on fire and our boys just stuck to the plan for the game,” EP coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

“Once EP started to get our basics right, we took control of the game, and we were able to open a 24-7 lead at halftime.

EP Elephants U21 coach Shaun "Trok" Oliver (Supplied)

“We never let the game get away from us and Border showed a lot of guts, but our guys put their bodies on the line.

“EP have a lot of work-ons, but we’ll focus on getting our basics in place for our fourth game of the campaign.

“Boland will come guns blazing in Gqeberha, but we’ll be ready to defend the badge at home.”

Last week, a vital 38-24 away win over the Boland Kavaliers in Worcester left EP on top of the South Section.

After kicking off their campaign with a thrilling 29-26 victory over the SWD Eagles in Gqeberha, EP produced another solid display to signal they will be among the favourites to lift silverware in 2026.

In another South Section match played on Saturday, Boland beat the SWD Eagles 72-26 at the Boland Stadium in Wellington.

Nine provincial teams have been divided into two sections in the Shield.

The south comprises Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD; and the north features the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.

Teams in the south section play three home and three away matches (six in total), and in the north a single round (four in total).

At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest the semi-finals within their sections.

The two winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.

South Section log (all teams have played three matches): EP Elephants 15, Boland 11, SWD Eagles 8, Border Bulldogs 1.

Saturday’s South Section fixtures: EP Elephants v Boland Cavaliers, Border Bulldogs v SWD Eagles.

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