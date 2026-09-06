Four teams left standing in battle for Grand Challenge trophy

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Harlequins hooker Mzwanele Besman charges towards the Jeffreys Bay tryline during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 quarterfinal clash at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday. Besman scored two tries

After boardroom drama over the allocation of points in the lead-up to Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 quarterfinals, four teams have been left standing in the battle to lift EP club rugby’s biggest prize.

The semifinalists were decided after hard-fought matches in Gqeberha, Kariega, Humansdorp and Alexandria, which drew big crowds to watch the first phase of knockout action in the competition.

When the dust had settled after four action-packed duels on Saturday afternoon, Harlequins, Trying Stars, Kruisfontein United and Gardens had advanced to the next round.

Harlequins extended their unbeaten record at the Adcock Stadium when they scored seven tries on their way to a commanding 43-21 win over Jeffreys Bay.

The victory has set up what promises to be a fiery semifinal duel against Trying Stars at the same venue on Saturday.

The try scorers for Harlequins were Mzwanele Besman (2), Dayle Nel (2), Liqhawe Mokuena, Fabio Mapaling and Ethan Jantjies.

Trying Stars clinched a berth in the last four when they edged Park 24-16 in Alexandria after a tense battle which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Champions Gardens set up a last four showdown when they beat Joubertina United 28-21 at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Gardens will now travel to Humansdorp to face Kruisfontein United in the remaining semifinal.

Kruisfontein made the most of home ground advantage when they edged Progress 21-20 in a nail-biting contest.

The home team were forced to dig deep before they were able to subdue a brave Progress side.

Kruisfontein named centre Elzane Walters as their man of the match after an outstanding display which saw him score a vital try for his team.

A late disciplinary decision to award two points each to the NMU Madibaz and Hankey Villagers created uncertainty in the days leading up to the playoffs over which teams had qualified.

There was also late drama when Joubertina United requested that their clash against Gardens be postponed because of funerals that officials and players wanted to attend.

EP offered to switch the match to Sunday, but Joubertina said they were not agreeable to such a move and would play the match on Saturday with a below-strength team.

In a letter to EP, Joubertina said: “Following consultation with all levels of the club’s structures, Joubertina United confirms that it will honour the quarterfinal fixture against Gardens.

“This has been a deeply difficult decision.

“We will travel without senior players and members of management who will remain with their families and community to attend funerals and support those experiencing bereavement.

“Their absence will be felt both on and off the field and within our leadership.

“We thank your office for offering Sunday as an alternative. Unfortunately, this option is not practical for our club.

“The first Sunday of the month is traditionally reserved for holy communion in many Reformed churches within our community.”

In a letter to Joubertina, EP said: “In the event that Joubertina United is unable to fulfil this fixture due to reasons articulated by Koukamma Sub Union, as well as any other valid reasons, EPRU Club Affairs will (in conjunction with the other affected role players) approve the scheduling of the Joubertina United-specific quarterfinal for Sunday, September 6.

“In the event that a response is not received by EP by the cut-off time, it will be assumed that the Joubertina United quarterfinal is thus scheduled for the default day of all quarterfinals on Saturday.

“This decision is taken with due consideration of Joubertina United’s plight as well as the general welfare of players participating in this competition.

“Inter alia, the successful team in the Joubertina United-related quarterfinal ought to be afforded adequate time to prepare for the subsequent semifinals.

“In the event that Joubertina United/Koukamma Sub Union does not meet the deadline for a response (4.30pm Thursday 3, and United subsequently does not arrive at the playing venue for the scheduled fixture on Saturday, the relevant competition rules will be applicable.

“The victory will be awarded to the opponents on the day. Should Joubertina United/Koukamma Sub Union dispute this decision, in keeping with the tight schedule leading up to the competition’s grand finals that cannot be altered.”

Top 12 quarterfinal results: Harlequins 43 Jeffreys Bay 21, Kruisfontein United 21 Progress 20, Gardens 28 Joubertina United 21, Trying Stars 24 Park 16.

Saturday’s Top 12 semifinals: Harlequins vs Trying Stars, Kruisfontein United vs Gardens.

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