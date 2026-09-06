Swanepoel set to start for Titans while CSA disciplinary process drags on

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Beyers Swanepoel, seen here when contracted to the Lions, is still awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary process five months after being charged with a level 4 offence by Cricket SA.

Beyers Swanepoel is set to be selected in the Momentum Multiply Titans’ starting team in the opening round of the First Class Series on Thursday as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) disciplinary process into his actions from last season drags into a fifth month.

Swanepoel had his previous contract torn up by the DP World Lions after he left the field with seven overs remaining in the One-Day Cup final on March 29 so that he could catch a flight to England to play for county club Worcestershire.

On April 3, CSA charged Swanepoel with a level 4 offence according to its disciplinary code for bringing the game into disrepute. However, despite having already appointed an independent officer to oversee the process, there has still been no word as to when it might end.

“I wanted this finalised a while ago,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki. “It has been going on forever.” The chairperson of the disciplinary process is an independent official, as are all proceedings.

The Titans, who signed Swanepoel in the off-season, remain in the dark about the disciplinary process. “We are frustrated that it has taken so long,” said the union’s CEO Jacques Faul.

The Titans have been in contact with CSA and, more regularly, the players’ union, the SA Cricketers Association (Saca), and received confirmation from the latter that Swanepoel, having not been sanctioned, is allowed to play.

“He is available and there is a strong likelihood that he will play,” said Faul. The Titans will face the Dolphins at SuperSport Park from Thursday.

“There is nothing stopping him from playing,” Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke confirmed, adding that the organisation was providing financial support for the player’s legal counsel.

TimesLIVE understands that the last meeting between the DC chairperson and the respective legal representatives took place on Thursday, but it appears that there is no end in sight for the process.

“If it were up to me, it would be finished already. I really hope it ends soon,” said Moseki, who added that he had no idea when the DC might wrap up proceedings. “We live in a constitutional democracy, so people are allowed to state their case.”

A level 4 offence could lead to a sanction of five four-day matches or 10 one-day games. One concern for Swanepoel is that if a sanction is handed down later in the season, it might jeopardise his prospects of playing in the lucrative SA20.

Adding to the frustration of many officials is that Swanepoel is not denying wrongdoing. It is believed that he got the dates of last season’s One-Day Cup final wrong, thinking the match was being played on a Saturday and not Sunday. He informed the Lions coaching staff on the day — which did not include head coach Russell Domingo, who had already left for England himself to take up a coaching stint with Hampshire — that he may have to leave the match early.

The Lions lost the final to the Titans.

Before being fired by the Lions, he issued a video apology to his now-former teammates and the coaching staff.

The Titans expect Swanepoel to be back in South Africa on Monday. - TimesLIVE