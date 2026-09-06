Truter says Chippa desperately need a striker but understands budget constraints

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Chippa United captain Goodman Mosele takes on Mvelo Zikakayo from Milford FC at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter believes that if the club had financial muscle, they would not be lingering in the bottom half of the Betway Premiership.

He says the club is in desperate need of experienced personnel, especially up front, adding that they are missing a seasoned goal poacher.

He said this after the goalless draw against rookies Milford FC at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday, which left the club in 12th position on the log following four draws and one loss.

Chippa created several chances against Milford, especially in the second period, but failed to convert them.

They would get in the box, sky their attempts over the bar, hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper with little power or have too many touches before their opponents recovered possession.

Truter said an experienced striker or forward would help remedy those issues.

But at the same time, he understands Chippa has no budget to reinforce players in the current transfer window, which closes in two weeks.

Truter shared those sentiments when asked what his aspirations were after five matches into the current campaign.

“We don’t have a big budget. The history of Chippa is about giving young players chances; it’s about seeing the potential in some players,” Truter said.

“Yes, we have a good core with [Goodman] Moseles, [Sammy] Seabis, but you look at the players we have, especially in the midfield and up front, and it’s young players.

“If we had a budget, I would have reinforced with a quality striker who could turn things around for us.

“We have had to depend on mobility in some instances in some situations in the game against Milford. We have to now go back to the drawing board before our next game,” he said.

That outing is against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Gqeberha and will be a mountain to climb.

Truter remains positive.

“We are building confidence in the sense that we are not losing. We have to respect Orlando Pirates, who we lost to; they are the league champions.

“A point in this league is very valuable. We will turn these one points up into three points eventually,” Truter said.

Milford mentor Xanti Pupuma was happy with the draw despite the club not yet having registered an away win.

A native of the village of Ngqamakwe near Butterworth, he also valued getting a point rather than walking away empty-handed.

His team is within the top eight in the early stages of the league.

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