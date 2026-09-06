Ugly wins work too, says City manager Maresca

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coventry City's Ethan Pinnock tackles Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

KIERAN CANNING

Erling Haaland maintained Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season, but Enzo Maresca’s men were made to sweat for a 1-0 victory over newly promoted Coventry at the Etihad on Saturday.

Maresca was able to unleash Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye after their arrivals completed a record outlay by any club of £460m (R9.92bn) in the transfer market to refresh the City squad after Pep Guardiola’s decade in charge.

The Maresca era has started with three consecutive Premier League wins, but it was far from a perfect performance as the hosts needed a pair of late saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny Coventry a first top-flight point for 25 years.

Haaland’s header midway through the first half proved decisive for his third goal in as many games this season.

“Nine out of 10 times in this kind of game at the end you finish conceding,” Maresca said.

“But the way we suffered together until the end, defending throw-ins, set pieces, was good.

“Not all wins are going to be nice wins.”

Fernandez was supposed to start on the bench after completing his £125m (R2.69bn) move from Chelsea to match the Premier League transfer record.

However, an injury to Nico O’Reilly in the warm-up meant the Argentinian was thrust into the starting line-up.

Ndiaye was also handed his City debut by Maresca alongside Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki in a fearsome front four.

Coventry had failed to even score in three consecutive defeats to mark their return to the top flight after more than two decades away.

Yet, Frank Lampard’s men could not have come closer to breaking their duck early on thanks to a gift from Donnarumma.

The giant Italian miscontrolled a back pass and recovered to clear off his own line with inches to spare.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni also missed big chances to give the visitors the lead before City began to find their stride.

Cherki smashed off the post before Fernandez was involved in the opening goal.

His pass fed Semenyo sprinting down the right and his cross was hung up perfectly for Haaland to head home at the back post.

The Norwegian was denied a second by Carl Rushworth before half-time, but City failed to build on their advantage and were left clinging on for the three points.

Donnarumma was needed to produce two huge saves to deny Loum Tchaouna and Ellis Simms an equaliser and a historic moment for Coventry.

Yet, despite another defeat, there was plenty of encouragement for Lampard that Coventry can compete back in the big time after daunting trips to Arsenal and City in their opening three games.

“What we can’t do is lose belief,” the former England midfielder said.

“We’ve got to take confidence from today and look forward and understand that they’ve been two very tough games.

“But today we can walk out of here with our heads held very high and we need to take that forward to Brighton next week.”

Maresca will know City will need to be much improved when they travel to local rivals Manchester United next weekend. — AFP