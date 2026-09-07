Carrick defends United start despite defensive concerns

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Manchester United's Diogo Dalot vies with Everton's Tyrique George during their English Premier League match at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Sunday

Michael Carrick says Manchester United’s start to the Premier League season has not been “that bad” despite conceding twice late on to draw 2-2 at Everton on Sunday.

The Red Devils appeared to have an inviting start against newly-promoted Hull and Ipswich before the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but have taken just four points from their opening three games.

“It’s not that bad,” Carrick said.

“We’ve got that close to coming away with three points today; that’s football, there are moments we can deal with a bit better, but we’ll be fine.”

United concentrated their limited transfer budget on reinforcing Carrick’s midfield in their three new signings.

But only Youri Tielemans has started the last two games, with Andrey Santos dropped to the bench and Carlos Baleba out injured.

The decision not to strengthen an ageing defence could prove costly, with United having conceded twice in all three games so far.

Much tougher tests are also to come with Manchester City next up in the league at Old Trafford next weekend.

Twice United looked on course for all three points on Merseyside.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring inside the first minute of the second half, and Benjamin Sesko restored the visitors’ lead in the 88th minute.

However, they failed to hold out as blistering strikes by Tyrique George and Ainsley Maitland-Niles secured a point for an Everton side short on attacking options.

“Obviously we can’t ignore it,” Carrick said.

“We need to concede fewer goals to give us a better chance of winning games, but we’ll look at that and keep improving.

“There’s obviously things we need to get better at as a team.

“There’s been two strikes from distance, two good strikes from their point of view, that sometimes they fly in the top corner and more often than not they probably don’t.”

On a more positive note for Carrick has been the form of Marcus Rashford on his return to the club.

The England international’s United career appeared over after falling out of favour with Carrick’s predecessor Ruben Amorim, which saw him loaned out to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the past two seasons.

“He’s done ever so well since he came back. He looked really sharp again today and dangerous,” the United boss said.

“That final moment didn’t quite drop for him, but I thought he created good opportunities and gave us a big threat throughout the game.” — AFP

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