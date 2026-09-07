More than medals: the true triumphs at interschools judo tournament

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Some of the 150 young competitors taking part in an interschools tournament at MJ’s Judo Dojo on Saturday

When 150 young judokas stepped onto the mat at MJ’s Judo Dojo on Saturday, the focus quickly shifted from medals to maturity.

Bringing together competitors from 15 schools in Gqeberha, Jeffreys Bay and Patensie, MJ’s interschools tournament showcased the impressive mental growth of its participants.

From the energetic beginners in the mini judo division to the 120 older competitors, the event proved just how much these young students have developed both inside and out.

For sensei Reece Kramer, the highlight was watching his students handle the pressure on the mat.

“What stood out most was the maturity,” Kramer said.

“Kids who previously struggled with the idea of losing are now handling setbacks with genuine composure.

“In judo, you have to think critically. It requires children to constantly process what is happening, make split-second decisions, and adapt.

“That mental development and discipline is just as crucial as the physical training.”

That ability to process mistakes and push forward translates directly to better academic performance.

Julia Robertson, a judo mom and foundation phase teacher, sees a clear link between the sport and classroom success.

“The skills required on the mat closely mirror those needed for successful learning,” she said.

“Judo teaches children to listen carefully, follow instructions and concentrate.

“They learn that progress takes patience and that it is perfectly OK not to get something right the first time.

“When they fall, or a technique doesn’t work, they learn to analyse what went wrong, get back up and try again. This builds incredible resilience.”

Robertson notes that for shy children, in particular, the dojo becomes a safe space to build confidence step-by-step, backed by a tight-knit community of parents and volunteers who actively support every child.

Whether it was three-year-old Leon-Pieter Boyens learning coordination in the playful mini judo division, or older students executing complex throws, the event proved the sport meets children exactly at their developmental stage.

As the day drew to a close and the final matches wrapped up, the success of the third-term interschools tournament was undeniable.

Every single young judoka who competed showed incredible heart, impressive technical skill and outstanding sportsmanship.

Regardless of who stood on the podium, all 150 children walked away as champions in their own right, making their schools, parents and coaches proud.

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