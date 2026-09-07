Organisers expect sold-out Gelvandale 10km race

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Last year's Gelvandale 10km winner Melikhaya Frans will look to defend his title at the Gelvandale Stadium on September 19

Organisers of the Gelvandale 10km Run anticipate another full-house event this year while ensuring a safe experience for all athletes.

In its 10th edition, the race, organised by Eastern Province Athletes in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the NMB Legacy Trust, will take place on September 19 at the Gelvandale Stadium.

The event includes a 5km family run.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said they had set their race entry target for 2026 at 1,000 following the 996 entries in 2025.

The 10km race will start at 6.30am, followed by the 5km race at 6.45am.

“Currently we are on 478, and the target for this year’s race is 1,000,” Mbambani said.

“Seven hundred for the 10km and 300 for the 5km. Last year, we ended on 996.

“Athletes this year can expect an incident-free and sold-out race.

“We are adding a one-mile race on the track to be in line with the SA Champs programmes.

“From 9am on the track, we have four one-mile races, which our kiddies would compete in.

“We will continue taking sport to the people of the northern areas.

“The races cover Malabar and Gelvandale.”

Both last year’s winners, Melikhaya Frans and Refeleo Solomons, set the course record for the 10km race with 29.53 in the men’s race and 38.49 in the women’s race.

Mbambani is confident that if the weather is good and the athletes are in good shape, new course records are on the cards.

Online entries for the race close on September 16.

Tickets are sold on Webtickets.

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