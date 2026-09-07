Pearson show good early season form in annual clash with Union High

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Pearson batter James Fullbrook acknowledges applause for his half-century against Union High in their schools cricket match at Pearson on Saturday

Pearson kicked off their 2026/2027 cricket season with the annual fixture against Union High School, with the first and U15 matches being played at the Summerstrand campus.

Unfortunately, the second team match scheduled to be played in Graaff-Reinet was cancelled due to heavy rain.

Though there was heavy rain in Gqeberha on Thursday, the scheduled T20 matches for Friday could still take place.

Pearson first team captain Callum Armstrong won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The home side dismissed Union High for 82, with Deanu Bezuidenhout achieving outstanding bowling figures of 3/8.

Although Pearson lost a wicket off the first ball of their innings, Cale Price showed his maturity to compose a well-played 50 not out off 30 balls. Pearson won the match by eight wickets.

On Saturday, Pearson lost the toss and Union did not hesitate in deciding to bowl first.

The home team were put under early pressure, losing four wickets in the first 10 overs. However, quality innings from James Fullbrook (56), Daniel Ritchie (34) and debutant Zaine Stoltz (32) helped Pearson to a respectable total of 218 in 44 overs.

With the conditions still very much in favour of the bowlers, Pearson made short work of the Union High batting lineup, bowling them out for just 39.

Stoltz was impressive on debut with 3/10 in six overs, and Bezuidenhout again performed well with 2/4 as Pearson won by 179 runs.

The U15A side proved too strong for Union in both the T20 and 50-over matches.

The bowlers showed their dominance in the T20, restricting Union to just 32 in 13.2 overs. Chase Finkelstein made short work of the total with 25 not out.

It was the turn of the batters to take control on Saturday, Pearson posting a formidable total of 244/7 in their 50 overs, thanks to well-constructed 50s from Lwandle Mdunduluze and Connor MacKenzie.

In reply, Union were dismissed for 73, Matthew Thaver’s offspin doing most of the damage as he claimed 4/7 in four overs. Pearson won by 171 runs.

This week, from September 10 to 13, Pearson are hosting their annual Cricket Festival for the 18th year.

It covers three formats of cricket, with T20 games on Thursday, time-format cricket on Friday, and then 50-overs and T20 matches on Saturday and Sunday.

The Gqeberha schools taking part are VP, Westering, DF Malherbe, newcomers St Dominic’s and Grey High School.

Pearson are excited that there will be the inclusion of a hub team this year, with the strongest players from Nelson Mandela Bay hubs forming a composite side.

Other schools from Nelson Mandela Bay include Otto du Plessis, Despatch High, Brandwag and Daniel Pienaar.

The East London area will be represented by Hudson Park, Stirling and Cambridge, while Queen’s College are also part of the programme, along with Marlow and Nico Malan.

New inclusions are Outeniqua High School, from George, and Reddam Constantia, from Cape Town.

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