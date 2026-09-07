South Africa’s Lawrence downs Casey to win third Crans Montana title

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Thriston Lawrence of South Africa celebrates victory following the fourth play-off hole on day four of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 06, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

South African Thriston Lawrence won his third European Masters title at Crans-Montana with a dramatic play-off victory over Paul Casey on Sunday.

The 29-year-old roared back into contention from six shots off Casey’s overnight lead with an eight-under-par 62.

Former Ryder Cup star Casey led by one but bogeyed the 18th hole to send the tournament into a play-off, with Lawrence eventually taking the spoils courtesy of a birdie on the fourth sudden-death hole.

Lawrence was ranked inside the world’s top 70 after his win in Switzerland 12 months ago, but has since slipped to 183rd after a poor season.

“It’s just the best feeling in the world, honestly the best feeling in the world,” he said after joining Seve Ballesteros as only the second ever three-time champion of the event.

“It’s amazing to play in a golf tournament that I think is the longest ever that’s hosted at the same golf course, and to share three with Seve. I never met him, but I’ve always seen clips of him, and it’s unbelievable to share that with him.”

Casey was bidding for his 16th European Tour title, but his first since 2021, after joining the breakaway LIV Golf circuit in 2022.

The 49-year-old Englishman made two bogeys and a double-bogey as he struggled to protect his advantage on the front nine.

Four birdies in five holes from the 11th put him back ahead, but the bogey on the final green proved costly.

England’s Harry Hall finished third, one shot off the leading duo, who were 18-under for the tournament. - AFP

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