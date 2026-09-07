Sundowns leave it late to sink Arrows

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Golden Arrows captain Junior Dion is challenged by Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership match at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in their league match at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday to move three points clear at the top.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Teboho Mokoena scored the winner late in the second half to give Sundowns all three points.

Masandawana knew a victory would see them move three points clear ahead of Orlando Pirates, and they did that.

The two sides met seven days ago at the same venue in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals, and both coaches went with the same line-up for Sunday’s league encounter.

Sundowns started the brighter of the two, with Arrows happy to sit back and absorb pressure while hoping to catch their opponents on the counter.

That decision backfired as Sundowns made their early domination count when they opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Siyanda Ndlovu delivered a clinical finish inside the box against his former side after poor defence by Arrows.

Despite being dominated for much of the half, Arrows did have a few chances before the break but failed to take them.

Abafana Bes’thende were better in the second half and put Sundowns under pressure as they searched for the equaliser.

The pressure finally paid off as Junior Dion scored 15 minutes from time after he was picked up by Thokozani Khumalo to make it 1-1.

With momentum on their side, Arrows had the opportunity to take the lead, but decision-making in the final third was poor.

They were made to rue those missed opportunities as Mokoena restored Sundowns’ lead three minutes from time with a spectacular goal just outside the box after he was given space to take a shot.

That goal was enough to see Sundowns home.

• A few minutes before the game, Masandawana announced the signing of Deano Van Rooyen on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old left Pirates last month after the parties agreed to part ways.

• In CAF Champions League qualification on Sunday, Pirates drew 0-0 with La Cure Waves SC in their first-leg clash in Mauritius.