All Blacks hell-bent on turning fortunes around, says Darry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Zealand lock Sam Darry is tackled by South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit during the third rugby Test at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday

A wounded All Black rugby side must find the balance between competing in the air and doing the job on the ground if they want to turn their fortunes around in Baltimore on Saturday, lock Sam Darry says.

They will be facing a confident Springbok side who opened a 2-1 lead in the four-Test Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series with a crucial win at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg at the weekend.

With their backs to the wall, New Zealand will mount a frantic bid to snatch a share of the spoils at M&T Stadium (kickoff 11pm SA time).

“Yes, we can definitely improve on our maul defence,” Darry said.

“We did a good job on a few. It’s about trying to find the balance between competing in the air and doing the job on the ground.

“It’s something we’ve got to have a good look at and be able to understand more once we look at the clips.

“We know we can be better and we will be better.

“I thought we did a good job in the first half of limiting our errors, being disciplined, going deep into phase count and making them defend us, which is where we feel we’re at our best.

“In the second half, we lost our flow through our own errors.

“We had poor discipline, and that’s what the Boks feed off.

“They are a quality side that loves to scrum, loves to maul, and when you make errors, they capitalise on that.

“I think we could’ve been a bit more clinical in the second half, and try to get our attack going, defuse a few of those high balls, be a bit better at scrum time. It potentially could’ve been better for us.”

Darry said the absence of inspirational captain Ardie Savea in Baltimore because of injury would be acutely felt by the squad.

“Ardie is massive for us, and he’s our leader; he’s a great leader and always makes time for the boys,’ he said.

“We are really disappointed for him and his family and what he’s having to go through now.

“But I think we’ve got an amazing group of leaders around him as well, the likes of Jordie and Beauden Barrett, Codie Taylor, Patrick Tuipulotu — all of those who have been there and done it.

“It will be a huge loss, but I guess we’re very fortunate that we’ve got a lot of depth in this team, and I think it’s stronger than it’s ever been.

“It will very much be the ‘next man up’ mentality. I thought Wallace Sititi came on and had a really good game off the bench.

“You can’t fill Ardie’s shoes, but whoever is asked to put the jersey on will go out there and give it their best.”

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has named a squad of 36 players for the fourth and final Test.

After the third Test against in Soweto, Savea (dislocated shoulder), Quinn Tupaea (MCL), and Luke Jacobson (elbow) were ruled out of travelling to Baltimore.

An additional six players (Josh Jacomb, Siale Lauaki, Saula Ma’u, Cortez Ratima (knee injury), Bradley Slater and Ofa Tu’ungafasi will also return to New Zealand.

The squad for fourth Test:

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Jamie Hannah, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Ethan Blackadder, Semisi Ta’eiloa.

Backs: Cam Roigard, Kyle Preston, Noah Hotham, Beauden Barrett, Ruben Love, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald