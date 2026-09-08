Boks need full-blown 80-minute effort to lift trophy, says Rassie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Damian Willemse will start at fullback for the Springboks when they face the All Blacks in the final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Baltimore on Saturday

The Springboks must deliver a full-blown 80-minute effort on attack and defence against the All Blacks in the final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Baltimore on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

SA have made two changes to the starting team that defeated the New Zealanders in Soweto last week, with Damian Willemse replacing the injured Cheslin Kolbe at fullback, and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg being elevated to the starting team. (Kickoff is at 11pm SA time).

If SA get over the line at the M&T Bank Stadium, they will lift the trophy, while a victory for New Zealand will result in the series ending 2-2 and the teams sharing the trophy.

“We have no doubt that it’s going to be another epic encounter that will require a full-blown 80-minute effort on attack and defence, so we will manage the players well this week to ensure that they are ready physically and mentally for Saturday,” Erasmus said.

“We feel that the team is well settled and all the players delivered in their respective roles in the last two matches, so we believe selecting the same matchday squad, and naming Damian back in his regular position, makes sense for the closing match of the series.

“These players also know exactly what to expect from a very determined All Blacks team, who will give everything to draw the series this weekend.

“Damian started the first two Tests and had it not been for a niggle last week, he would have also started that match, so it’s good to have him back.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

“He is a quality player, and he knows the guys around him very well, so it will simply be a matter of him picking up where he left off before last week.

“Morne, meanwhile, made a fantastic impact when he took the field last week, and he deserves a chance to start, so Cobus switches to the bench where he will add experience and skill in this vital match.”

Erasmus said the All Blacks would come out with guns blazing in Baltimore.

“We have faced the All Blacks three weeks in a row, and just like us, they are a proud team who showed last week that they will never stop fighting until the final whistle,” he said.

“So we are under no illusions about the magnitude of the challenge ahead this weekend.

“That said, we are equally determined to finish the series strongly and give everything to lift the trophy, and the players are excited about the match.

“We’ve played in neutral venues against New Zealand before. Obviously we play for ourselves, our families and our teammates.

“We saw last weekend in Soweto again how South Africa supports us.

“And we remember those things, and we are obviously going to play for them.

“Last week was really emotional. It would have been terrible to lose there, after the support we had.”

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald