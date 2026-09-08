Eastern Cape trio help SA end eight-year wait for FISU sevens gold

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WSU's Simthembile Zozi, left, and Lukhangele Tshayi were part of the SA side that won gold at the FISU World University Championship Rugby Sevens.

South Africa claimed their first gold medal at the FISU World University Championship Rugby Sevens since 2018, with the Eastern Cape well represented by Simthembile Zozi and Lukhangele Tshayi from Walter Sisulu University.

Also celebrating the win was University of Fort Hare men’s head coach Sabelo Kolanisi, who served as the team’s assistant coach.

The tournament was held at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch from September 4-6.

SA were crowned champions on Sunday after a 34-7 win over Uganda in the final.

“To win such a big tournament, especially an international one, has me overjoyed. It’s so special and it’s my first major title,” Tshayi said.

“The mood in the changing room before the final against Uganda was very tense. We were really focused because we knew what we wanted.

“We told ourselves that we would do everything in our might to win the gold”.

Tshayi ended the tournament as one of SA’s top try-scorers.

“I scored a few tries through the tournament; however, this tournament showed me that there’s no need for me to hold myself back. I should show and express my talent,” the 23-year-old said.

On the way to claiming gold, SA beat Norway and Chile in the group stages. They booked themselves a place in the final after beating Japan 38-5 in the semis.

Kolanisi reflected on what the opportunity to be a part of a national setup meant.

“As a coach, you invest a lot of yourself into a team; your time, your energy, your ideas, and sometimes even your emotions.

“So, when you see the players come together, believe in what you’re trying to achieve and ultimately get the result, it’s a very rewarding feeling.”

Kolanisi entered the tournament with international coaching experience.

The Zwelitsha-born mentor served as assistant coach for the Russian national team and head coach of the Lithuanian sevens team.

“Those experiences have shaped me a lot as a coach,” he said. “I’ve learnt from different rugby cultures, different players and different coaching environments.

“But being part of a national coaching setup in your own country carries a different kind of meaning. There is a real sense of pride that comes with it.

“When you put on that national badge and know that you’re contributing to something that represents your country, you feel the responsibility that comes with it.”

Kolanisi said the team’s camaraderie and character impressed him the most.

“We had players coming from different universities, different backgrounds and with different experiences, and they had to come together very quickly as one group.

“What I really enjoyed seeing was how quickly they started to look after each other and play for one another.

“There were obviously difficult moments during the tournament, but I never felt that the players stopped believing in each other.

“They showed resilience, they listened, they adapted, and they kept pushing.”

Kolanisi also highlighted the importance of these tournaments.

“It’s hugely important because for many of these players, this may be the first time they get to experience what it really means to represent their country.

“That’s something you can’t properly teach in a classroom or at a club level; you have to experience it.

“I think that experience can have a lasting impact on a young player”.

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