Wolvaardt relishes historic Zimbabwe challenge

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Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt will lead a youthful South African side against Zimbabwe in a historic five-match T20I series in Bulawayo. .

A youthful Proteas Women side will look to make history when they travel to Zimbabwe for the first T20 International series between the two neighbouring nations, with captain Laura Wolvaardt relishing the opportunity to lead a new-look group.

SA will face Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in Bulawayo from September 11 to 19, providing younger players with an opportunity to experience international cricket.

Wolvaardt said the team had made a positive start during their pre-tour camp in Tshwane, with the new faces bringing fresh energy.

“I feel like it’s a home family feeling, even though we’ve got a couple of new faces in the squad.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far. I feel like the youngsters bring so much energy to the group.

“The energy and just the eagerness to learn have been awesome to see.”

The Zimbabwe series will also mark the first time Wolvaardt has played against another African team at international level, adding significance to the historic tour.

“It’s very special for us. I think for as long as I’ve played, we haven’t played against another African team,” she said.

“It’s pretty cool that we get to play some cricket against our neighbours. So I’m very excited to head over there.”

Coach Mandla Mashimbyi said the tour would show which youngsters could push their way into the Proteas side.

“The purpose is quite simple. It’s an opportunity for players to test their skills,” he said.

“An opportunity to give opportunities to the young players.

“And also for us to see where we are going forward in terms of the future of South African cricket.

“I think it’s important to have a little bit of a balance, some senior players and the youngsters, just for them to learn as well.”

That balance of experience and youth will be central to the tour.

The Proteas captain will be looking to rediscover her own best form after admitting that her batting has not been where she would have wanted in recent months.

“It definitely hasn’t been my best couple of months, but I think cricket goes like that,” Wolvaardt said.

“I had some good productive chats with the coaches in the last few days, just about a few tweaks that I can maybe make to get back into that flow.”

With the next generation knocking on the door, Wolvaardt believes the Zimbabwe series can be about more than results, though winning remains the priority.

“Obviously we want to win. A historic tour for us,” she said.

“But I think at the same time, it’s a great opportunity for me and the coaches and my team to see what’s knocking on the door for the South African team.”

Wolvaardt is eager to see the youngsters take that chance.

“It’s going to be awesome to see those youngsters just express themselves and play free cricket against a new opposition.

“Lots of talent here in the nets. I’m keen to see how they all go in the games.”

Proteas Women’s T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Jae-Leigh Filander*, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini*, Luyanda Nzuza*, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe and Caitlin Wyngaard*. (*uncapped players)

Fixtures: All matches to start at 1.30pm (SA Standard Time)

September (all in Bulawayo)

11: 1st T20I

13: 2nd T20I

15: 3rd T20I

17: 4th T20I

19: 5th T20I

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