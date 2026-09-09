Muthusamy keen to build on Warriors’ winning momentum

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Proteas and Dafabet Warriors all rounder Senuran Muthusamy says he is ready to contribute to the domestic side's campaign as he looks to balance it with national duty

Senuran Muthusamy believes the Dafabet Warriors have the opportunity to build on a successful campaign last season, with the all-rounder aiming to strike a fine balance between national and domestic responsibilities.

The 32-year-old captained the Warriors in four-day cricket last season when he was not on national duty.

The Warriors enter the new campaign after winning the CSA T20 Challenge last year while reaching the latter stages of the four-day and 50-over competitions last season.

The Gqeberha side open their first-class campaign against Western Province at Newlands from Thursday, before returning home to face the Titans at Nelson Mandela University Ground a week later.

Muthusamy believes maintaining that momentum, rather than simply celebrating last season’s accolades, will be crucial.

“We want to continue the type of cricket that we played and follow the processes that got us the results we achieved last year,” the left-arm orthodox spinner said.

“Leadership is definitely important, and if I am going to be in and out of the [national] squad, I’m sure we have enough capable leaders and enough experienced players in the group to carry the team forward.”

His role with the Warriors has evolved alongside his growing involvement with the Proteas.

After working his way back into SA’s plans under coach Shukri Conrad, Muthusamy has had to balance domestic responsibilities with international cricket, with his availability increasingly dependent on national selection.

“If I’m not involved in the international setup, I’ll be with the Warriors,” Muthusamy said.

“I enjoy my time in PE and enjoy playing with the Warriors, so I’m pretty adaptable. It just depends on the squad selections and how things unfold.”

With SA facing a busy international schedule this summer, Muthusamy accepts that his involvement could be intermittent on both sides, but he is eager to make the most of any opportunities that present themselves.

“When available, it’s important to play domestic cricket, sharpen my skills and help the younger players as well,” he said.

He also believes the expanded first-class structure will provide younger players with more regular opportunities and valuable exposure.

The Warriors have not undergone significant changes, and Muthusamy believes continuity should help the squad hit the ground running.

For the newcomers, the responsibility rests with the established players to ensure they settle quickly, Muthusamy believes.

“It’s up to us to help them adapt and adjust as quickly as possible to the conditions, the team and the group,” he said.

“We need to help them feel welcome and really just help them the best that we can. We have to keep growing together.”

The expanded Pro20 competition then gets under way later this month, with the Warriors beginning their title defence against North West Dragons before hosting Limpopo Impalas in their first home fixture.

For Muthusamy, the objective is straightforward: improve on an already memorable campaign.

“We want to have a better season than last season,” he said.

“To go one better in four-day cricket, make that final again and hopefully defend our T20 title, that’s going to be important.

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