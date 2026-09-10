Warriors’ Nini eager to hit the ground running for Proteas women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seam bowler Nthabiseng Nini will be looking to take any opportunity that comes her way after being included in the Proteas women's cricket squad for a T20 series against Zimbabwe

Sitting in a salon on an ordinary Tuesday morning this week, Nthabiseng Nini received a phone call that would mark the proudest moment of her cricketing career to date.

The Warriors women’s seamer, who celebrates her 21st birthday on Wednesday, did not recognise the number at first, but on the other end was Proteas selection convener Clinton du Preez, calling to inform her that she had earned her maiden international call-up for the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

“I was at the salon. It was Tuesday morning at around nine. I got a call, and then he told me, ‘Congratulations, you’ve been selected’,” Nini said.

“I said to him, ‘Sir, are you sure?’ Because I felt like I was dreaming, and then I started crying.

“It was really emotional, that day for me. I told my grandmother, my mom and one of my close friends.”

The call represented another significant step in a cricketing journey that began almost by chance in her home town of Ikageng near Potchefstroom.

Nini was first introduced to the game by a friend before joining the Ikageng hub.

Having previously been more familiar with school sports, which were played during certain terms of the school year, Nini admits she knew very little about the opportunities available in women’s cricket when she accompanied her friend to a training session in January 2017.

“I had a friend who lives close to my house in Ikageng and she played cricket at that time,” she recalled.

“I didn’t know there was ladies’ cricket. I accompanied her to practice, and I was sitting on the side, just watching them.

“I said to myself, this is a good sport to go for, because normally at school you just play school sport, and that’s not even for the whole year. So I said, try cricket and then see how it goes.”

That decision would set Nini on a pathway through North West cricket and into the national U19 women’s programme, but her journey was not without its challenges.

At one stage, the rightarm seamer considered quitting the game before the late coach William Molewa intervened and encouraged her to return to practice.

“There was a point where I wanted to leave cricket because it was difficult at that time,” she said.

“But then the coach came to my house; Coach William came to my house.

“He was like, ‘Sisi, what’s wrong with you? You can’t miss practice’, and this and that.

“So then I said to him, ‘OK, coach, I’ll come back again tomorrow and start over’. And then that’s when I continued.”

Nini continued to rise through the ranks, representing South Africa at U19 level, including the U19 T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2025, where she established herself as a promising seamer and was named as the 12th player in the team of the tournament in Malaysia last year.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe has already played a notable role in her young career.

During her time with the SA U19 women, Nini recorded a five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe U19, her best performance at the time.

Now, she is one of four uncapped players in the youthful Proteas squad in Bulawayo and will be hoping to earn her maiden international cap during the T20 series at Queen’s Sports Club.

For the young seamer, should that opportunity arrive, the focus will be on embracing the occasion and making the most of an opportunity she has worked towards for several years.

“It’s really going to mean a lot to me because I’ve literally been waiting for that day,” Nini said.

“So it’s just to go out there, give my best and use the opportunity well.

“And also, don’t be too hard on yourself. Because it’s the first time, there are going to be nerves.

“But I think enjoying that moment is the biggest thing for me.” — Cricket SA

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald