WSU All Blacks quartet joins Club Afrique for Nairobi Sevens

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WSU All Blacks players Sipho Hobosch, Lukhangele Tshayi, Hlumelo Zitha and Simthebile Zozi are set to play for Club Afrique in the Christie Sevens Championship in Nairobi this weekend.

After their triumph at the FISU World University Championship Rugby Sevens with SA, Simthembile Zozi and Lukhangele Tshayi have joined Sipho Hobosch and Hlumelo Zitha to represent Club Afrique at the Christie Sevens Championship at the RFUEA Stadium in Nairobi from September 12-13.

The quartet of WSU All Blacks players will come up against players from Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Club Afrique are in group A with reigning champions KCB Rugby Club, Masinde Muliro University Rugby and the hosts, Kenya Harlequins.

Experienced Zitha said the team had the ability to spring a major upset and finish top of the group.

“Surely our team is going to pull a huge upset. I trust the guys that I’ll be playing with,” Zitha said.

“The objective is to win the tournament and make a statement as a team.”

Zitha said he was recruited to the team by some of the coaches he worked with when he represented SA at the FISU World University Championships Rugby Sevens in France two years ago.

The 2025 Brutten Cup player of the tournament also spoke on the importance of playing in the Christie Sevens Championships.

“It means a lot to me because I never thought I would get an opportunity like this,” the 26-year-old said.

“It’s a big one for me because I have to show my talent, and maybe I could get another better opportunity.”

Hobosch said he was approached by Club Afrique at the conclusion of the 2026 Varsity Shield.

The WSU All Blacks eighth man was one of the standout players throughout the tournament and even received the FNB Forward that Rocks award.

For 23-year-old Hobosch, the championship will mark his first-ever tournament outside of the country, and he expressed his eagerness to compete in the Christie Sevens for Club Afrique.

“I believe we have a strong group. I am looking forward to it.

“Learning from other teammates would be beneficial in improving my game also.

“It gives me more confidence knowing they will also help me do my best.”

Zitha and Hobosch will be joined by familiar faces in Zozi and WSU All Blacks captain Tshayi.

The two are fresh from helping SA claim their first gold medal in eight years at the Rugby Sevens championship.

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