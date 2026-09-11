Iinyathi collapse early as Impalas dominate opening day

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The Eastern Cape Iinyathi had an opening day of the season to forget in the CSA First Class Division 2 Shield against the Limpopo Impalas at the Polokwane Cricket Ground on Thursday.

They were bowled out for 207 in their first innings, and without allrounder Hardus Coetzer’s 76 and middle-order batter Michael Copeland’s 57, it could have been catastrophic.

By lunch, the Iinyathi were already six wickets down for just 90.

The Impalas trio of Irvin Modimokoane, Lesego Kokohlabana and Don Radebe were disciplined with the ball and hit the good lengths on a sporting surface.

In that morning session, Modimokoane accounted for three scalps, including Copeland, who edged to Chris Klijnhans at second slip; Jerome Bossr for a duck, caught at extra cover by Kokohlabana; and Mncedisi Malika (8), who mistimed his shot to Mokgoloboto at backward point.

Lihle Sizani (7) was snatched off the bowling of Kokohlabana and Rabede trapped Nathan Roux leg before wicket for just a single.

Ernest Kemm had Christiaan du Toit out in a similar fashion for seven.

Ntini and Coetzer tried to resurrect the Iinyathi innings in the second session and made it past the 100-run mark, but the Impalas again found a way to disturb the away team’s momentum.

Kokohlabana was the man who did the damage first, removing Ntini for 12.

Mathew Fourie was soon run out by Kokohlabana for eight.

Coetzer then took matters into his own hands, adopting an aggressive approach as he was running out of partners.

Iinyathi went to tea on 162 for eight, with Coetzer supported by tailender Sithembile Langa, who was making his return to the Border side after spending time with the Knights.

Coetzer reached his half-century in the last session of the day.

But as he was looking to accelerate even more, he lost Langa for 17.

In the end, Coetzer fell victim to Kemm, ending his face-saving crusade that featured nine fours and one six.

The Impalas finished the day’s play on 20 without loss.

Kemm (7) and Tylor Trenoweth (12) will resume on day 2.

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