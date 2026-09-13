Arteta blasts ‘unacceptable’ Sunderland penalty despite Arsenal win

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Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães celebrates scoring the opening goal in the Premier League match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Saturday

Mikel Arteta said the decision to award Sunderland a penalty could have cost Arsenal the Premier League title, even though his side emerged 2-0 winners at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland had the chance to take the lead early in the second period when Ezri Konsa was penalised for wrestling Dan Ballard to the floor.

Arteta was furious as pictures showed Ballard was also pulling the England international as the pair fell to the ground inside the Arsenal box.

The decision ultimately mattered little as Enzo Le Fee’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by David Raya.

Just two minutes later, Bruno Guimaraes blasted Arsenal in front with his first goal for the club before Bukayo Saka’s penalty sealed all three points in stoppage time.

But the result did not hold back Arteta’s ire towards the officials.

“We have to go through what was done today that, in my opinion, is not acceptable. I watched it 20 times, and I cannot find a way to understand how they think to give a penalty in that situation or the way the VAR has not intervened,” Arteta said.

“I don’t know what to think, really. I’m sad that we have to discuss in such a beautiful game something at this level that has the gravity of that because that changes the course of the season and it can cost you the championship.

“At this level, with all the work that we put in, this cannot happen.”

Guimaraes was Arsenal’s big-money recruit of the transfer window, but the £75m signing is yet to start for his new club as Arteta has kept faith with Myles Lewis-Skelly alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

The Brazilian was introduced at halftime and proved his worth with a brilliant strike to break the deadlock and silence the Sunderland fans who aimed at the former Newcastle captain.

Guimaraes also had a hand in Arsenal’s second goal as, from his pass, Saka was chopped down for the penalty.

“The personality that he has. He comes in, and this is a special game for him as well, what it means for him, and how he grabs the game,” Arteta said.

“The decisions that he’s made and the two actions. The goal is incredible, and the assist as well to Bukayo to put him through in front of goal, it’s unbelievable as well.”

• Andoni Iraola said it was obvious Liverpool suffered from fatigue in a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday, but insisted his players have to adapt to a gruelling schedule.

Less than three days on from beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League opener, the Reds were comfortably held at bay by a Fulham side that had lost each of their first three Premier League games under Alvaro Arbeloa.

“Our players were tired,” Iraola said.

“We cannot hide it. I think it’s the worst turnaround in terms of 60-something hours between the games, after a very big game the other day.

“This is going to happen more times, maybe with one more day, but sometimes it’s going to happen the same way during the season. We have to adapt to these circumstances.

“It’s these kinds of games that you need to win; sometimes with a set play, sometimes with a shot from the edge (of the box), sometimes from a moment of brilliance from the offensive players. We haven’t had that today.”

Bradley Barcola failed to shine on his full Premier League debut on an off day for Liverpool’s near £500m forward line, also featuring Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Victor Munoz.

Iraola remains unbeaten since taking charge of the 20-time English champions, but three of his first four Premier League games have now ended in disappointing draws.

“It’s the first game since I’m here that I think we’ve had problems creating chances, to score goals, to make the difference offensively,” Iraola said.

“That’s the main reason that we couldn’t create as many chances as we wanted.”

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