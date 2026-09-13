Hermann, Esterhuizen, bowlers crush Namibia

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Jordan Hermann of SA during the 3rd Men's ODI match against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek

The Proteas top order made light work of their target of 157, with Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen combining for a dominant 150-run opening stand which ultimately secured a nine-wicket victory over Namibia in Windhoek on Sunday.

Namibia were bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the third and final ODI against SA.

The decision marked a change from the previous two matches, where the hosts chose to bowl first but were ultimately caned by 99 and 157 runs.

The Proteas bowlers once again controlled the innings, with skipper Bjorn Fortuin leading the charge, as he claimed four crucial wickets in a disciplined 10-over spell and conceded just 33 runs.

Fortuin removed Louren Steenkamp for 23 to break Namibia’s best partnership of 53, which he shared with Alexander Busing-Volschenk, got rid of captain Gerhard Erasmus for three and then accounted for Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (4) and Waldo Smith (2) as the hosts slipped from 72/3 to 112/8.

Left-arm paceman Kwena Maphaka also contributed, taking 2/18 from 5.2 overs, striking early to remove Jan Frylinck (2) and then returning to dismiss Namibia’s top scorer, Zane Green, for 33.

Busing-Volschenk provided some resistance with 31 from 68 balls, but Namibia never established a substantial partnership and lost their final seven wickets for 84.

Nqaba Peter claimed 2/39 and Corbin Bosch 1/49 from six overs to close out a well-rounded bowling display by the visitors.

The opening pair of Esterhuizen and Hermann wasted little time settling into the chase, reaching their 50-run partnership from 45 balls as SA raced to 62 without loss after the mandatory powerplay.

Hermann, following on from his sparkling debut and subdued second match, was particularly aggressive, bringing up his half-century from just 39 balls with nine fours, while Esterhuizen provided strong support as they picked apart the Namibian attack.

The Proteas reached 100 in 14.6 overs, with Hermann on 54 and Esterhuizen on 43, as they continued to dominate.

By the time drinks were taken after 18 overs, SA had clubbed their way to 126 without loss, with Hermann on 70 and Esterhuizen having completed his half-century from 53 balls.

Their opening partnership reached 150 from 125 balls, or 20.5 overs, putting the travellers within sight of victory.

Hermann was the only wicket to fall, bowled by Smith in the next over for 77 from 59 balls, registering 13 fours in an aggressive outing that provided the platform for a stress-free chase.

Meanwhile, Esterhuizen remained unbeaten with a run-a-ball 68, striking four fours and three sixes as he played the measured role during the record opening stand.

With just seven runs required, Dewald Brevis needed only two deliveries to close out the match, launching his second ball over the boundary for six to complete the 3-0 series whitewash.

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