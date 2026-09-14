Marc Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP to move top of world standings

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Ducati Lenovo Team's Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates his victory in the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Sunday

Marc Marquez won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday ahead of his brother, Alex, to move to the top of the world championship standings.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Marquez, riding a Ducati, moves level on 274 points with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin, who finished fifth.

Marquez has the edge over Martin with more race wins this season.

Marquez completed the double, having also won Saturday’s sprint race as he targets his eighth top-class championship and his 10th overall.

The 33-year-old finished 0.657sec ahead of his younger brother riding for the Ducati-Gresini team, with Spaniard Pedro Acosta of KTM crossing in third.

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi crashed out of his home race in a blow to his title hopes.

The Italian Aprilia rider, who is chasing his first MotoGP world title this year after finishing third last season, crashed on the second lap of the 27-lap race. — AFP

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