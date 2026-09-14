Port Alfred teen surfer set for world final

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Port Alfred surfer Carl Wiersma is set to compete in the 2026 Rip Curl GromSearch International Final in Australia in November

Port Alfred surfer Carl Wiersma and fellow South African Leah Lepront will compete in the 2026 Rip Curl GromSearch International Final, covered by Sun Bum.

The prestigious event will take place in Narrabeen, Australia, from November 7-10.

It will bring together 16 of the world’s best under-16 surfers.

Kowie Boardriders Club member Wiersma and Lepront, who is from Scottburgh, earned their places by winning the Rip Curl GromSearch presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel.

The SA event took place during the 2026 Port Alfred Easter Festival.

Both surfers are currently in El Salvador as members of the SA team competing at the 2026 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

The event has given them valuable international competition experience ahead of Narrabeen.

“Carl and Leah are two outstanding South African junior surfers, and we wish them all the luck in Narrabeen,” Rip Curl SA CEO Stuart Daykin said.

“We are immensely proud of their achievements and are confident that the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final will be another important step in their development as surfers.”

The event’s international final moves to a new destination each year.

Narrabeen follows Hossegor, France, which hosted the event in 2025, and Canggu, Bali, in 2024.

The return to Australia marks the first time the country has hosted the international final since Bells Beach in 2023.

“We’re so stoked to bring the international final back to Australia, and Narrabeen couldn’t be a better stage to showcase the world’s best up-and-coming talent,” Rip Curl Sports marketing manager Angus Forrest said.

“The Rip Curl GromSearch has been a launching pad for some of surfing’s biggest names, with former champions going on to win world titles and Olympic medals.

“It’s a huge opportunity for these young surfers to compete on the international stage, while sharing an unforgettable experience with other surfers from all over the world.”

Rip Curl GromSearch has been running since 1999 and has an impressive record.

More than 60% of the surfers on the 2026 WSL Championship Tour are former GromSearch winners.

Five of the six surfing medallists from the past two Olympic Games also competed in GromSearch events.

The past 19 WSL women’s world titles have been won by former GromSearch finalists.

Past winners include Caitlin Simmers, Caroline Marks, Gabriel Medina, Erin Brooks, Brisa Hennessy, Samuel Pupo, Leonardo Fioravanti, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Owen Wright and Mason Ho.

The Narrabeen international final will be broadcast live and free globally on the Rip Curl YouTube channel. — Talk of the Town

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