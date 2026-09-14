Rain, bad light have final say in WP, Warriors clash

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Warriors quick Gideon Peters in delivery stride during day four of the 1st Class Series, Division 1 match against the WP Cobras at Newlands on Sunday in Cape Town

Two days of action-packed cricket, a day of no play and final-day drama saw the Dafabet Warriors and YesPlay Western Province Cobras play to a draw in their opening CSA 1st Class Series match in Cape Town on Sunday.

The visiting side were left facing a tense final-day finish after declaring their second innings on 96/4 and setting the hosts a target of 301 at Newlands.

The Warriors had dominated large portions of the encounter, with a strong batting effort followed by a ruthless bowling display putting them firmly in control.

When the players finally shook hands on Sunday afternoon, WP sat on 145/1, with Jiveshan Pillay unbeaten on 72 off 153 balls and David Bedingham on 23 from 31.

Warriors captain Senuran Muthusamy led the way with 61, while Sibonelo Makhanya made 56 and Patrick Kruger contributed 53 as the visitors built a competitive first-innings total of 347 all out.

Their bowlers then made light work of the Cobras’ batters, dismissing the hosts for just 143 to secure a commanding 204-run lead, with Kyle Verreynne (45), Sinalo Gobeni (24) and skipper Daniel Smith (21) the top contributors.

Muthusamy was the pick of the bowlers with 3/17 from 11 overs, while Beuran Hendricks and Gideon Peters claimed two wickets apiece.

Kerwin Mungroo, Kruger and CJ King also chipped in as Western Province struggled to build significant first innings partnerships.

The Warriors returned to bat on the second evening but lost three wickets before stumps, leaving them on 63/3 after Litheko Modiri (2), Makhanya (15) and Tristan Stubbs (11) departed.

Overnight rain left parts of the Newlands outfield unplayable and, despite conditions clearing with no further rain, all of Saturday’s play was lost.

Play got under way at 9.30am on Sunday, and Muthusamy took the surprising decision to declare after King was dismissed for 37, bowled by Raeeq Daniels.

The Warriors had added 33 runs to reach 96/4, setting Western Province 301 for victory.

Muthusamy gave the hosts just under two hours before lunch to set a platform, and openers Pillay and Gobeni took full advantage.

Their confident start yielded 81/0 after 28 overs, with Pillay on 40 and Gobeni on 36 at lunch.

The partnership was broken by Makhanya, with Gobeni edging to Kruger in the slips for 45 off 124 balls, including six fours.

Bedingham got off the mark with a boundary that also took his side past 100 before the third umpire arrived with the light meter.

Pillay brought up his ninth First Class fifty with a well-run double before striking a boundary, only for rain to halt play shortly before 2pm.

An almost hour-long delay and an early tea break ended when the players returned, but they lasted just two overs, adding eight runs before being ushered off again due to bad light with Western Province on 118/1.

They returned once more and added 27 runs before a second light stoppage saw both captains agree to share the spoils.

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