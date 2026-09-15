Iinyathi’s Copeland credits UK experience for record performance

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Inyathi's Michael Copeland during the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition, Division 2 game against the Limpopo Impalas at the weekend.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi batter Michael Copeland, who scored a century, a fifty and took a five-wicket haul in their visit to the Limpopo Impalas last week, says playing in the UK during the preseason has helped shape his overall game.

He rescued the Iinyathi side twice from registering low scores as the team’s batting line-up collapsed in their opening Division 2 1st Class Shield game against the Impalas.

In the first innings of that match in Polokwane, he scored 57 runs and in the second innings notched up 120.

Considered a part-time off-break bowler, he rolled out some magic with the red Kookaburra and picked up his career-best first-class bowling figures of 5/56.

Copeland says in the UK he batted at the top of the order for his club side, while for the Iinyathi he bats in the middle order.

He said the transition to facing a new ball has helped him steady immensely in technical discipline and approach.

“I did test myself higher in the order in the UK.

“By moving up, I ended up batting most of the innings and spent time in the crease that helped especially in the three-day game.

“I was really happy with my performance. That [Impalas] was the best game in my career so far, getting the fifty in the first innings, five wickets and the hundred,” Copeland said.

He said there was room for improvement during the season, adding that he wanted to hone his power-hitting ability.

“I have been working on my power hitting, but it didn’t come out that good in the first game, but obviously there will be an opportunity later in the season where I will be able to test myself,” he said.

Iinyathi’s next fixture is against the Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, from Thursday to Sunday.

That will be a reunion with their ex-head coach Tumelo Bodibe, who left the side in the last domestic transfer window.

Both teams are coming off draws in the opening round.

Their games were part of a plethora of draws in both Division One and Two.

Copeland said it would be difficult to get results in the revamped three days compared to the accustomed four days.

“I feel three days is a bit short to win a game. The opposition have to perform poorly in Border to get results,” he said.

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