Newlands return ‘just another game’, says Warriors quick Hendricks

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Beuran Hendricks put the emotions aside at Newlands as the Warriors made a strong start against Western Province in their cricket match last weekend

Returning to Newlands in Dafabet Warriors colours was always going to be a different experience for Beuran Hendricks, but the veteran fast bowler was determined not to let the occasion distract from his first outing with his new team.

Having spent a decade with Western Province, Hendricks was back at a ground he had called home for much of his career as the Warriors opened their CSA 1st Class Series campaign with a draw against the hosts on Sunday.

But rather than dwell on the personal significance of the return, the wily fast bowler insisted it was simply another game of cricket.

“Yeah, it was just another game. It’s not the first time I’ve done it, been in this situation,” Hendricks said.

“A couple of years ago, I was with the Lions and going through the same kind of situation.

“I felt like I had a bit of insight into the change room and everything, so it was nice that I was able to contribute in that aspect.”

Hendricks said he deliberately avoided placing too much emphasis on facing his former teammates, instead concentrating on his own role and the processes within his new team.

“It’s early in the season. I didn’t want to put too much focus on playing against Province or playing against my old teammates, because sometimes that can really get under your skin or it takes the focus away from what you need to do,” he said.

That focus helped the Warriors establish control of the match, building a solid 204-run first-innings lead after posting 347 and then dismissing Western Province for 143 as Hendricks, himself, got into the wickets column with two scalps.

The visitors appeared firmly in command, but the loss of an entire day to rain and poor light at Newlands changed the complexion of the contest and left them with limited time to force victory.

Hendricks feels the Warriors adapted well to the circumstances, particularly after resuming the final day on 63/3 before declaring half an hour later on 96/4 to give Western Province 301 to chase.

“It was a difficult one. I think we were all sitting around trying to map out the way to go.

“Losing a full day takes a lot out of the game,” he said.

The Warriors ultimately could not take the 10 wickets they needed, with Western Province reaching 145/1 before the captains agreed to call the game off.

Still, Hendricks believed there was plenty to encourage the Warriors about their opening fixture.

The Warriors now turn their attention to the Titans at Nelson Mandela University Oval from Thursday, with Hendricks happy with the energy in the group after their first competitive outing of the season.

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