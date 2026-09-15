Sharks can build momentum in home games, says Pietersen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jaden Hendrikse during a Sharks training session at Kings Park Stadium in Durban ahead of the new season

Having the luxury of back-to-back home games in Durban to kick-start their United Rugby Championship season will give the Sharks an ideal platform to build early momentum, coach JP Pietersen said.

After solid showings in warm-up outings, confidence is running high in the Sharks camp ahead of opening matches against the Ospreys (September 26) and Leinster (October 3) at Kings Park.

Pietersen said the Sharks had shown the fight he was demanding from them when they finished their pre-season programme with a 33-31 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park last week.

“With those two friendly game wins (the other was against the SWD Eagles), it gives you confidence, builds cohesion, and builds depth,” he said

“It’s exciting for us to start at home. It’s the first time the Sharks play their first game of the URC at home, so it’s exciting.

“Hopefully the fans come out and make it a spectacle.”

Pietersen said his team had shown good temperament against the Lions when they applied pressure with their physicality.

“Normally teams go away when that happens,” he said.

“And normally we, as the Sharks, fall away.

“And then the Lions bring a whole new 15 players on.

“We always struggle when we see things like that.

“To see the young kids stay in the fight until the end, and the way they handled themselves and found a way to get back into the game, was beautiful.

“I’m happy with what the pre-season gave us and what we worked on as coaches, and then to execute it on the field.

“The Lions, with the players they’ve got, definitely challenged us on the physicality and just the relentlessness.

“So I’m happy that the boys stayed in the fight. It wasn’t perfect, but I’m happy.”

A negative for the Sharks came when wing Yaw Penxe was forced to leave the field with a back injury.

“There was one setback with Yaw, and hopefully it’s not too serious,” Pietersen said.

The warm-up marked a successful return to action for several players, with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse getting 40 minutes under his belt and lock Jason Jenkins also featuring.

Pietersen is hopeful Jurenzo Julius and Murray Koster, who picked up minor niggles in the earlier win over South Western Districts, will return to full training shortly.

“Jurenzo Julius has got a bit of an ankle niggle, but it’s not too serious.”

Pietersen wants halfbacks Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse to sharpen the Sharks attack in the URC.

“If you know them and if you see them daily, they’re completely professional players,” he said

“They work extremely hard on and off the field. They love rugby, are obsessed with the game, and push each other.

The Sharks are expected to name co-captains for the season, with Phepsi Buthelezi and Jaden Hendrikse likely to be men in charge.

“Phepsi’s always been a leader, and Jaden’s always been a leader,” Pietersen said.

“One’s in charge of the forwards and the other’s in charge of the backs, but we have plenty of leaders around them on the field.

“Phepsi just needs to do his job, play well and lead where he needs to lead – the same for Jaden. It’s great to see them in that position.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald