Family support inspires Funani’s rise for Highbury in Motsepe Foundation

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Highbury's Unathi Funani, right, shakes off the attention of Magesi's Diteboho Mofokeng and Thabang Ramolomo at the NMU Stadium on Sunday

Rising local prospect Unathi Funani credits his family’s unwavering support for giving him the courage to shine this season, especially after spending much of last season on the sidelines in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Eager to prove himself, the 21-year-old from KwaDwesi wasted no time this season, netting a crucial brace in Highbury’s 2–1 away win over The Bees and celebrating his first professional goals.

The former Ethembeni Enrichment High School pupil has played a vital role in the team’s success so far.

He helped them secure three straight wins in their opening matches and even shone during their recent 1-0 loss to Magesi FC in their previous league fixture.

This was the Gqberha side’s first defeat of the season.

Highbury are third on the log with nine points from four matches.

“Scoring a brace against the Bees was a joyful moment for me, because last season I didn’t get much game time,” Funani said.

“During preseason, the coaches, directors and the whole club actually showed me a lot of support.

“So, it was really joyful for me to help them.

“We were behind, actually, in that game, and for me to go on and score an equaliser and the winning goal was a moment I will never forget; it was really joyful.”

Asked if there was any pressure to keep up the standard after his impressive start to the season, Funani said, “No, there is no pressure, really.

“Everyone has shown me support since the first day of the season, actually the first day of the contract signing.

“They showed me they believed in me, so I can’t really feel pressure because I have support and everything I need to perform.

“So, the only thing for me is to go out there and show that I want to win.

“I want to score, and if I can’t score, I will assist; if I can’t assist, I have to do something to help the team win.

“My family is very happy. Even our family friends have been coming to the games.

“Since it was hard for me last season, I couldn’t actually perform to this level.

“So, for them to see one of their own performing like this is very pleasing for them. Their support is very inspiring to me.”

Funani advanced through Chippa United’s youth programmes, making appearances for their U18 squad before joining the Diski Challenge team.

The left-back joined the Yellow Nation in August 2025 from ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers but made few appearances for the team.

“Obviously, every team in the Motsepe Foundation is gunning for promotion, so for us that is the objective.

“But we take every game step by step,” Funani said.

“We are looking forward to Gomora.

“After Gomora, we will look at the international break, come back and focus on the next game.

“So, it’s a process, and we are trying to get that promotion this season, and that is my ambition for the team this season.

“My personal goals are to win matches, score as much as I can, and promote the club.

“We are looking good for Friday’s match; our preparations have gone well.

“It’s looking like it’s going to rain, but we are used to these conditions.

“The coaches are preparing us well, so we are ready.”

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