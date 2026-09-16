Maiden Renshaw ODI century sets up Australia win in Zimbabwe

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Australia's Matthew Renshaw raises his bat after reaching 100 in the first ODI of the series against hosts Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday

Matt Renshaw was delighted to score a maiden one-day international century and his first for Australia in a decade as the world champions beat Zimbabwe by 59 runs in Harare on Tuesday in the first of three matches.

Quick Nathan Ellis also starred for the visitors, taking a career-best 5-31, including top Zimbabwe scorer Craig Ervine (59) and opener Brian Bennett (25).

Australia won the toss and posted 294-8 as they began a nine-match ODI and Test tour of southern Africa.

Zimbabwe were all out for 235 in reply with 4.5 overs remaining.

Entering with the visitors 107-4, Renshaw, whose one international century came in the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January 2017, stamped his authority with a 109-run mix of big hitting and slick running.

Apart from three sixes and seven fours, Middlesbrough-born Renshaw also hit 49 singles and seven twos.

Batting at No.6 in his 10th ODI, Renshaw surpassed his previous best 61 to set up Australia for a predictable victory. They are ranked fourth, seven places above Zimbabwe.

His 94-ball innings ended when he skied a delivery from seamer Newman Nyamhuri to midwicket, where Wessly Madhevere made the catch.

Renshaw was involved in the most profitable Australian stands, putting on 72 with Alex Carey (27) and 75 with 19-year-old Oliver Peake (30).

“I just tried to rebuild the innings. We lost a few wickets (after) the boys started really well,” player-of-the-match award winner Renshaw told reporters.

“I did not feel under any scoring pressure. It was really nice. The pitch was nice. Ten years between international hundreds was not something I was expecting.”

Cooper Connolly, whose innings began after the dismissal of opener Travis Head (4), secured his second ODI half-century. His 51 included three sixes and four fours.

He was out when he failed to read the turn from a good-length ball from Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Sikandar Raza, which uprooted his off stump.

Twenty-year-old Nyamhuri was the outstanding Zimbabwe bowler, producing a career-best 5-62 in nine overs.

After Zimbabwe slumped to 62-4, Craig Ervine (59) and Raza (57) added 98 runs for the fifth wicket.

Ellis sent Ervine packing by knocking over his off stump and a Spencer Johnson yorker ended the Raza innings.

After the Zimbabwe series concludes on Sunday, Australia travel to South Africa, where they will play three ODIs from September 24, then three Tests. - AFP

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