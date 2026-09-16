World-class boxing set to return to Eastern Cape as sports tourism revived

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Sports department official Ntosh Satula belts Mthokozisi Ngxaka in one of the government-funded development tournaments.

World-class boxing is set to return to the province in big numbers after the provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department approved a major financial injection into the code as part of sports tourism.

The department invited proposals from companies which intend to stage major sports events, including boxing, as part of the revival of sports tourism, which previously saw the province welcoming national and international visitors, cementing its status as the Home of Legends.

However, the programme was discontinued, leaving international sports events in dire straits, though boxing tournaments continued in low-key circumstances with only a handful of promoters able to promote international events.

The department has since revived the programme, with MEC Sibulele Ngongo scheduled to hold a virtual briefing with major sports federations and companies on Thursday to outline the terms of reference for the submission of proposals.

“The briefing will provide prospective applicants with an opportunity to gain clarity on the proposal requirements, eligibility criteria, evaluation process and expected outcomes of submissions,” the department said in a statement.

The department’s general manager, Awethu Zumanana, said R5m had been set aside after receiving an additional budget allocation from the provincial treasury.

“The programme is intended not only to support sporting and recreational activities but also to use major events as platforms for tourism and economic development by attracting athletes, spectators and other visitors to host communities,” he said.

Department officials were locked in a virtual meeting with Boxing SA and provincial promoters on Wednesday, where specifications and other requirements to qualify for funding were vigorously interrogated.

Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said all 28 registered promoters in the province attended the virtual meeting, whose objective, among other things, was to discuss and seek alignment on critical areas for the development, promotion and sustainability of boxing in the province.

“The meeting firmly discussed the need to separate event categories to ensure that all boxers and promoters can compete on a fair and level playing field,” he said.

The meeting also touched on the R1.2m department grant, which has been funding boxing development tournaments with a stipulation to feature provincial titles and women’s bouts.

The funding is allocated for six tournaments in all the districts, though there has been an outcry to reduce the high number of shows to ensure better purses for boxers.

Lejaka confirmed that promoters proposed a reduction of tournaments to four to boost purses for boxers.

The proposal was motivated by BSA’s recent blanket application of a minimum R8,000 purse for boxers.

Zumana said the development programme was not part of the sports tourism budget but would continue to cater for provincial and national titles.

The meeting also heard that R300,000 funding for women boxing was being handled by the department’s supply chain management process, with the winning promoter to stage the series expected to be announced soon.

Lejaka said there was also a proposal for the revival of the provincial indaba, which was unanimously accepted by all boxing stakeholders, with all municipalities requested to host their own gatherings to feed into the provincial bosberaad.

Zumana said proposals for sports tourism were scheduled to close next Wednesday, after which they would be subjected to the applicable assessment and approval processes, with the department subsequently communicating further developments.

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