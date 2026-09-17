Cool heads needed in battle for EP club rugby’s biggest prize

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Livewire wing Liqhawe Mokuena will be a dangerman for Harlequins when they face Kruisfontein United in Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final at the Madibaz Stadium

Harlequins must win the physical battle and remain composed under pressure if they want to emerge triumphant against arch-rivals Kruisfontein United in Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final, coach Leon Nicolaai says.

With the stakes raised to maximum level, cool heads will be required in both camps when EP’s top-performing teams square off after an exhausting season at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm).

In the Middle 12 final, African Bombers face Spring Rose (kickoff 1.30pm), and in the deciding match in the Bottom 12 group, Klipfontein United take on Excelsior Middelburg (12.00 kickoff).

Thanks to a red-hot run of form during the league stage of the competition, Harlequins will start as slight favourites against a fired-up Kruisfontein outfit who have peaked at the right time.

The “Purple Lions” showed what they are capable of when they toppled defending champions Gardens in a thrilling semifinal duel in Humansdorp last week.

The pressure will be on for Harlequins, who will be keen to bury memories of a narrow 11-9 loss against Gardens in the 2025 final.

Known as team “Never Quit” by their die-hard supporters, Harlequins are hunting for a Grand Challenge title triumph that has proved elusive in recent seasons.

Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai (Supplied)

The last time they lifted the trophy was in 2007 and the Gqeberha side are determined to have their name inscribed on the coveted trophy again.

Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai said his team must win the physical battle on Saturday.

“We respect our opponents because they have earned their place in this final,” he said.

“But respect is not fear.

“We don’t walk onto that field intimidated by their name, their reputation or what they have done before.

“Harlequins acknowledge Kruisfontein’s strengths, we prepare for their threats, and then we concentrate on what we do.

“They will come with their best. We must come with ours.

“Our job is simple. Win the physical battle, win the discipline battle, win the breakdowns, win the set piece, defend together and stay composed under pressure.

Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo (GEORGE BYRON)

Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo said it will require a massive effort from his team if they want to take the trophy back to Humansdorp on Saturday night.

“We now know exactly what we will be up against when we face Harlequins,” he said.

“They are a very good rugby team with quality players and they deserve to be in the final.

“We have earned our place in the final and now we have to go out there and finish the job.

“One of our biggest strengths is our unity and our fighting spirit.

“We don’t have players who want to play for themselves.

“Kruisfontein have a group who are prepared to work for one another.

“When someone makes a mistake, the next guy wants to make up for it.

“When someone is under pressure, the rest of the team wants to help him.

“That is what Kruisfontein is all about and is not just the 15 players on the field.

“It is about the whole club being unified.

“The management, executive, supporters, families and family.

“That gives Kruisfontein something special.

‘Going into the final, we are confident, but we are also very respectful of Harlequins.

“We know it will take our best performance of the season, but that is exactly what how what we are looking forward to.

“One more game, 80 minutes and giving it everything we have got, and hopefully at the end bring the Grand Challenge trophy back to Kruisfontein to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey.”

Saturday’s Grand Challenge finals on the Madibaz Stadium A Field:

Top 12 at 15.30: Harlequins v Kruisfontein United.

Middle 12 at 13.30: African Bombers v Spring Rose.

Bottom 12 at 12.00: Klipfontein United v Excelsior Middelburg.

Admission: R30 for adults and R20 for children under 12.

No alcohol, cooler boxes, hookah pipes or weapons will be allowed into the stadium.

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