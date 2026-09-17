Fitzpatrick ‘not comfortable’ over Dubai golf finale

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Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has expressed reservations about heading to Dubai for the season-ending DP World (European) Tour Championship due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The Englishman is the defending champion, but concerns over his safety and a change in family circumstances have made him reluctant to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the November tournament.

Tour officials are currently reviewing safety protocols for the lucrative climax of the play-off series and the Abu Dhabi Championship, which precedes it.

Fitzpatrick, the world number four, said on Wednesday: “Being completely honest as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable.

“A few things have obviously changed for me (in terms of) perspective and stuff. I’ve had a child in August and that obviously changes things.

“I think for me, as things right now, it would feel a little bit weird given what I’m reading elsewhere.

“Things can change overnight, I’m sure, and I think it seems to be going down that path of things are getting better.

“I know they changed (the advice) from essential travel only to one step better than that. I know the Tour has been on this for a long time.

“I think if the tour does go, I’m sure they have had the best advice possible but, as things stand right now, I wouldn’t necessarily be too keen on going.”

Fitzpatrick was speaking at Wentworth, where the PGA Championship, the European Tour’s flagship event, gets under way on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is in a group that includes newly crowned Irish Open champion Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

“I think it’s arguably the best event on the Tour,” Fitzpatrick said.

“To sort of etch your name in history with some of the winners of this event would be an amazing feeling.”

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