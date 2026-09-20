Fearless Kruisfontein down Quins in thrilling EP club rugby final

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Kruisfontein United players celebrate after they beat Harlequins in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 final at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday

Kruisfontein United produced a stunning display of fearless running rugby to beat arch-rivals Harlequins 29-27 in a thrilling EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final on Saturday.

It was a heart-breaking day for Harlequins, who had been gunning to end a painful 19-year wait for success in the competition in front of their supporters at the Madibaz Stadium.

The “Purple Lions”, who showed what they are capable of when they toppled defending champions Gardens in a thrilling semifinal duel in Humansdorp two weeks ago, rose to the occasion in magnificent style.

The pressure had been on Harlequins, who were keen to bury memories of a narrow 11-9 loss against Gardens in the 2025 final.

Harlequins fought to the death, but Kruisfontein thwarted a furious assault from the opponents in the final moments to clinch a memorable victory.

Known as team “Never Quit” by their die-hard supporters, Harlequins had been hunting for a Grand Challenge title triumph that has proved elusive in recent seasons.

The last time they lifted the trophy was in 2007, and the Gqeberha side will have to pick themselves off the canvas ahead of the trip to the City of Roses to face Bloemfontein Police in the opening round of the national Gold Cup competition on Saturday.

“My players made me so proud today because they showed what they can do for all our supporters in purple who travelled to Gqeberha from Humansdorp for the final,” Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo said.

Kruisfontein United scrumhalf Breyton Costello kicks the ball during his team's match against Harlequins (Werner Hills)

“Kruisfontein played fearless rugby, and we never gave up.

“We lost our captain Solomon Manxodidi early in the first half with a shoulder injury, and that was a big blow for us.

“Wade Stuurman then took over the captaincy, and he did a superb job for us.

“We said the team must go all out for the win

“In previous games against Harlequins, they always come back and beat us in the end.

“The last game between the sides in Humansdorp ended in a 20-20 draw.

“Today Kruisfontein had three yellow cards and I told the guys if anyone leaves the field, everyone must give extra effort and do the work of two players.

“Even when we had players off the field, Kruisfontein still managed to score points.

“This is our second Grand Challenge title after winning it in 2024.

“I have been back at the club for four years and this is our third appearance in a final, with two wins to our name.

“This win was the sweetest of them all because of the ups and downs we had this year and we had a lot of injuries to contend with.”

Domingo said several players in his team deserved to be called up to the EP Elephants Currie Cup First Division squad.

“I have been saying for some time that our scrumhalf Breyton Costello is the best in the province and I do not know why EP do not call him up,” he said

“Breyton scored another great try today in the final and our fullback Jayren Draghoender also kicked very well.

“Harlequins started well and we expected a storm in the first 15 minutes, and we absorbed the pressure.

“In the second half we told ourselves we are in charge of the game and we need to close down Harlequins’ space so they cannot play and Kruisfontein achieved that.

Kruisfontein captain Manxodidi, who received the trophy with his arm in a sling, said his team’s preparations for the final had been good.

“We have a lot of youngsters in the system and they showed maturity in the final,” he said.

“Kruisfontein were hungry for the win and the team fought hard for success throughout the season.

“Our fans, who came out in big numbers today, were the driving force behind our victory.”

Scorers:

Kruisfontein United 29: Tries: Larnelle Avontuur, Breyton Costello. Conversions: Jayren Draghoender (2). Penalties: Draghoender (5).

Harlequins 27: Mzwanele Besman, Ruben de Vos, JD Allison. Conversions: Ruben de Vos (3). Penalties: De Vos (2).

Lower league final results:

Middle 12: Spring Rose 27 African Bombers 24.

Bottom 12: Klipfontein United 33 Excelsior Middelburg 23.

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