Give Mosimane time, MTN8 ambassadors urge

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Former Orlando Pirates players Linda Mtambo and Lehlonoholo Majoro during their MTN8 Media Roadshow visit to the Daily Dispatch in KuGompo City on Thursday

MTN8 ambassadors Lehlohonolo Majoro and Linda Mntambo have urged South Africans to let newly appointed Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane do his work without comparison.

Mosimane was officially announced and unveiled as the new South African senior men’s national team head coach earlier this month.

On Thursday, he announced his first 30-man squad for the 2027 Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Majoro said he fully backs Pitso as Hugo Broos’s successor.

“If not him, then who?” Majoro said.

“He’s been there before and knows what happens in that role.

“He went abroad, gained experience, and understood the game even more, and he believes in himself.

“The most important things about being a Bafana Bafana coach are the experience and the confidence that you have in yourself.

“I believe we as South Africans we have to rally behind our coaching and give him an opportunity to work things out the way that he wants it to go forward without comparing.

“One thing that we normally do is always compare people and expect microwave results, and that won’t sustain our direction of football and where we want to be.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker made his international debut under Mosimane during his first stint as Bafana coach in 2011.

He describes the 62-year-old coach as a “perfectionist”.

“I believe he deserves to be there again, and now he knows even more than he did back then.

“He’s willing to implement things, unlike a person who first comes to the Bafana job and does not know what to expect.

“He knows the direction that he’s going to take.

“In my opinion, he has earned his position, and I rally behind the decision that has been taken.”

Former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United player Mntambo shared similar sentiments.

“There mustn’t be any comparison. Coach Hugo has set the bar, now let’s allow Pitso to do his work,” Mntambo said.

Mntambo has emphasised the significance of having a South African as the Bafana head coach.

“He knows how South Africans are because he’s one of us. It’s always special. It’s one of our own in that role.

“1996 will always hold a special place in the hearts of South Africans because it was won by one of our own, the late Clive Barker.

“I think coach Pitso knows that there’s pressure with the bar being high for him to do well.”

Mntambo also said that Pitso being at the helm of Bafana will inspire many aspiring coaches in the country.

“If he wins, the national team not only wins, but young aspiring coaches will believe in themselves.

“His coaching journey has opened so many doors. Today, we have several coaches practising their trade outside of the country.”

Bafana open their Afcon qualifying campaign against Guinea at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The national team will then face Eritrea four days later at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Mosimane’s team will then conclude the international break with a friendly match against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on October 4.

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