Young track-and-field star earns bronze at powerlifting worlds

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Madibaz student and SA powerlifter Chanté Mulder, right, joins winner Emma Aas of Norway and silver medallist Andriani Nunes of Great Britain on the podium at the World Powerlifting Championships at Sun City recently

Chanté Mulder added another string to her international sports bow by placing third overall at the World Powerlifting Championships in SA recently.

The 19-year-old from Gqeberha, also formidable in track and field, achieved the feat in the 69kg junior category at Sun City, her third appearance at the global event.

Emma Aas from Norway and Andriani Nunes of Great Britain took home the gold and silver medals.

Mulder’s strongest discipline was the bench press, where she managed 87.5kg to place third.

Her 140kg squat and 130kg deadlift performances, which netted her two fourth-place finishes, were enough to secure her place on the podium.

The 2024 Commonwealth champion in the U17 category qualified for Team SA by sweeping her section at the SA powerlifting champs in Fochville in April.

“It was a huge achievement to compete at the Worlds,” Mulder, the Eastern Province U23 champion in the shot put and javelin, said.

She is also ranked among the country’s finest juniors in these disciplines, having placed fourth and third, respectively, at this year’s nationals.

Her powerlifting journey began in high school when she sought a challenge outside athletics.

She said she was first drawn to the sport because it let you compete against yourself.

“There is always another personal best to chase; even a small improvement feels like a huge achievement.”

The Madibaz athlete is rightfully proud of the legwork she has put in to be counted among the world’s best.

“There were definitely nerves,” the law-enforcement student said of her first appearance in the 19 to 23 age group at international level.

“I think anyone would be nervous.”

Powerlifting and athletics are complementary sports and have benefited her holistic development as an athlete.

While lifting builds strength, explosiveness, discipline and confidence, the latter is about competing and pushing through difficult moments.

Mulder’s affinity with the sport goes beyond the numbers on the bar.

“I love the challenge. Powerlifting constantly pushes me to see what I’m capable of.”

Besides her golds at the nationals, she also collected titles at the SA Bench Press and African-Asian Pacific championships.

Many days, stepping up to the plate is difficult for the teen.

However, finally achieving a lift she’s been working towards dulls the pain of routine and lifts her spirit.

With the Sun City event leading to two podium trips, thoughts of aiming for the highest step naturally come up.

“I would love to represent South Africa again and hopefully one day become a world champion,” Mulder said.

In the meantime, she will cherish the opportunity of competing on the world stage on home soil at her young age.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me, especially my family, coaches and those who believed in me.”

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