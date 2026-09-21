City outgun Sunderland, Liverpool win at Bournemouth

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Manchester City's Ghanaian midfielder Antoine Semenyo scores their fourth goal against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday

Brian Brobbey’s hat-trick for Sunderland could not prevent Manchester City opening up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 5-3 win, while Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Andoni Iraola’s return to the south coast.

City took advantage of Arsenal’s shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday but made life hard for themselves despite taking the lead three times at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring with his first goal since equalling the Premier League transfer record with a £125m (R2.7bn) move from Chelsea.

The Argentine midfielder’s free-kick caught out Robin Roefs at his near post.

Sunderland won their first European match for 53 years against AZ Alkmaar in midweek but showed little sign of tiredness as City could not shake off the Black Cats.

Brobbey slotted home Enzo Le Fee’s pass for the first of his treble.

Quick feet and a slick finish from Rayan Cherki restored City’s advantage, but Brobbey again replied within four minutes at the end of a fine Sunderland move.

Antoine Semenyo smashed City back in front before half-time and thought he had settled the game with another accurate left-footed finish just before the hour mark.

Brobbey completed his hat-trick after Nilson Angulo beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to a ball over the top.

A couple of nervy moments from the Italian goalkeeper nearly led to a Sunderland equaliser as Ruben Dias was forced to clear off his own line.

However, Erling Haaland finally got involved in the goalfest to seal the three points and ensured he has scored against every side he has faced in the Premier League.

Victory extends Enzo Maresca’s perfect start to the daunting task of succeeding Pep Guardiola at City boss.

Meanwhile, Iraola was given a warm reception at Bournemouth after leading the Cherries into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

That success led to the Basque being snapped up by Liverpool but he has endured an up and down start at Anfield and needed a victory to ease tensions before a three-week international break.

Liverpool’s performance was again far from convincing but they got the only goal when Cody Gakpo’s cross sat up for Alexander Isak to fire in his fourth of the season.

Victory moves Liverpool up to sixth and within a point of third-placed Brighton.

Leeds missed the chance to go third themselves after being held 0-0 at home by Crystal Palace.

Tyrick Mitchell thought he had given Palace the lead in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build up. - AFP

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