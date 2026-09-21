Emslie relishes World Junior Surfing Championships experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Merrifield pupil Taylor Emslie captained the SA U19 team at the Junior World Surfing Championships in El Salvador

For 17-year-old South African surfer Taylor Emslie, the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador proved to be far more than a competition as she combined her own challenge in the water with the responsibility of captaining the national U19 team.

With almost 500 competitors from around 60 countries taking part, the championships provided the Merrifield College Grade 11 pupil from KuGompo City with an opportunity to test herself against some of the best young surfers in the world.

She finished 25th individually, while SA placed 13th overall.

“It was a trip of a lifetime for me, especially being captain of such an amazing team,” Emslie said.

“My role as captain was to support the team in every aspect and generally keep everyone together. I was responsible for team meetings, team kits, registrations and communication between the coaches and surfers.”

Emslie was particularly impressed by the quality of the opposition and the experience of competing on the international stage.

“Surfing with some of the best junior surfers in the world definitely helped with my overall performance, both in the heats and in the free surf,” she said.

“When you’re constantly surrounded by talented people, you get to see and learn so much from them. It boosts the standard of surfing and makes you want to do even better to prove yourself worthy of being amongst the best in the world.”

Her campaign included some strong performances in challenging conditions at La Bocana, a powerful wave that suited her style.

“The surf at La Bocana is awesome. It’s a strong and powerful wave, but you have to know your positioning very well out there,” she said.

“The wave really suited my surfing, especially on the bigger days, but sadly I ultimately lost there in tricky, bumpy afternoon surf and could not find a good running wave.”

Emslie’s run to round three included a particularly important heat at El Sunzal, where she found herself needing a strong ride to stay in contention.

“I had one chance and surfed a wave really well for a 4.93. What a relief,” she said.

“The scoring was very tight, and I also had a five-point ride in round one for just one big move on a big section at La Bocana, which felt really good.”

Advancing through the second round gave Emslie confidence, but she remained committed to the approach she had taken from the start.

“I felt really good about making my heat in round two and this gave me a bigger confidence and belief, but even though I made a tricky heat, I did not let that change my approach to the next stage of the competition,” she said.

“I kept to the same strategies and focused on a good start with good wave selection. I lost in a very tough heat, but I still backed my surfing and my strategies.”

Away from competition, the championships provided Emslie and her teammates with an opportunity to experience the culture and surfing environment of El Salvador.

“We managed to do a bit of wave hunting and got to surf some epic secluded spots,” she said.

“El Salvador is hot and the water is an amazing 28C, perfect for a surf destination.

“We had so many magical moments, from epic sunrises to sunsets, great food and good team camaraderie, and I got to meet so many new friends from many different countries.”

As captain, Emslie was also tasked with ensuring the South African surfers received the necessary support throughout the event.

“Team support was vital. We surfed two podiums, so I had to make sure we had equal support for our surfers,” she said.

Her preparation for the championships included both physical and mental work, with meditation helping her manage the pressure of competing at such a major event.

“Physically, I focused on my surfing and fitness. Mentally, I focused on staying confident, calm and positive,” she said.

“Meditation was key to keeping my mind in this positive, relaxed space as the nerves and pressure built up.”

Emslie also highlighted the value of observing the world’s leading junior surfers, with Australian gold medallist Lucy Darragh making a particular impression.

“I really enjoyed watching how critically she surfed and how she was able to make the most out of every wave,” Emslie said.

With the experience behind her, Emslie’s focus now turns to continuing her development, starting with the South African Junior Championships in Jeffreys Bay before setting her sights on the 2027 season.

“My main goal is to keep enjoying and improving my surfing,” she said.

“From there I will focus on a fresh start to the new calendar year in 2027.”