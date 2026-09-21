Iinyathi lead 1st Class Shield table heading to mini-break

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s Nathan Roux made 86 against the Eastern Storm.

Despite not having picked up a win in two of their matches in the Division 2 1st Class Shield, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi are at the top of the table.

They have 24.82 points from two draws against the Limpopo Impalas and, most recently, the Eastern Storm in Benoni.

Behind them are the Garden Route Badgers on 24.78 points.

The two draws form part of several across Division 2 under the revised format of three days instead of four.

Players have already raised complaints about the shorter matches, saying it makes outcomes difficult after three days of play.

The Eastern Storm posted a first innings score of 233.

Left-arm spinner Kgaudi Molefe picked up 4/69 to help Iinyathi restrict the Storm.

None of the home side batters passed the half-century mark; only their captain, Chris Britz, was a top contributor with 48.

In reply, Iinyathi posted 277.

The top and middle order raised their hands, unlike in the Impalas game the previous week.

Though most besides Nathan Roux could not convert good starts into big scores, several batters passed the 30 mark.

Roux made 86, Jerome Bossr 44, Mncedisi Malika 43, Michael Copeland 34 and tailender Thando Ntini 36.

Tumelo Simelane picked up three wickets and Adam Kruger took four for the Eastern Storm.

On Saturday, the teams shook hands with the Storm on 141/4 after 56 overs.

Britz was on 59 and wicketkeeper Ronan Hermann on 51 at the crease when the draw was called.

Hardus Coetzer accounted for three of the Storm’s four wickets, with the other nabbed by Sithembile Langa.

Iinyathi’s next red-ball match will be against the Garden Route Badgers from November 19-21.

They now turn their attention to the Pro20 Cup, a combined competition for Division 1 and 2 teams.

Iinyathi will play the Northern Cape Heat on Saturday, then the North West Dragons next Monday.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch