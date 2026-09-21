National Dirt Oval Racing set to rock PEOTR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

George driver Schalk Lotz (G5) will be in action in the 2.1 Modified class at PEOTR this weekend

The Port Elizabeth Dirt Oval Raceway (PEOTR), situated along Mission Road near Greenbushes, is set to become a cauldron of high-speed action this coming weekend when it hosts the DO4SA National Dirt Oval Championship.

Racing gets underway on Friday evening and continues on Saturday evening, with more than 100 competitors expected to descend on the venue for what promises to be one of the biggest and most fiercely contested dirt oval meetings seen at PEOTR in 2026.

With entries still arriving, the various classes are already boasting impressive numbers, guaranteeing spectators a weekend filled with close racing, spectacular overtaking, plenty of sideways action and the unmistakable roar of dirt oval machinery.

The 1600 Stock Saloons will be the biggest class of the weekend, with a 21-car field already confirmed and the category continuing to grow from strength to strength.

Defending champion Johan Schoeman will be one of the drivers firmly in the spotlight.

Schoeman secured the title after receiving a wildcard entry last year and will undoubtedly be keen to demonstrate that his SA1 number is firmly deserved.

With such a strong field, the 1600 Stock Saloons could produce some of the closest racing of the weekend, with drivers having little room for error once the pack launches into battle.

The 1660 Modified Saloons have attracted 19 entries, including reigning SA champion Marthinus Muller.

Muller will have his work cut out as the opposition looks to prevent him from adding another national title to his collection.

With the modified saloons renowned for their aggressive racing and spectacular car control, this class is certain to provide plenty of entertainment.

The 2.1 Modified Saloons will also have a defending champion on the grid, with Kobus Barnard leading a 14-car field.

Barnard will be aiming to successfully defend his SA crown, but with a competitive field chasing him, there will be no shortage of challengers ready to pounce.

The Hot-rod and Heavy Metal classes currently have 11 entries apiece, but numbers don’t tell the whole story when it comes to the potential for action.

In the Hot-rods, well-known Free State driver Donald Theron, representing Schoemanspark Speedway in Bloemfontein, will be one to watch.

Theron finished second in 2025’s National Championship and has already gained valuable knowledge of the PEOTR circuit after attending the venue’s most recent race.

That experience could prove invaluable when the national title is on the line.

The Heavy Metal class is shaping up to be another fascinating battle as Johan Schoeman has dominated the class in recent times, but the arrival of Eddy Banks, Jaco Aylward and Neville Ellard adds another dimension to the contest.

With several proven competitors ready to challenge for supremacy, spectators can expect the Heavy Metal machines to provide the sort of hard-fought, wheel-to-wheel action that makes dirt oval racing so addictive.

If there is one class guaranteed to get the ground shaking, it is the V8 American Saloons.

A healthy 16-car field is expected to take to the dirt, bringing plenty of horsepower, noise and spectacle to what should be a sell-out crowd.

Local heroes Pieta Victor, Wayne Holland and Juan Roesstorff will carry the hopes of the home crowd, but they face a formidable line-up of out-of-town competitors.

With so much firepower on the grid, the V8s could provide one of the weekend’s most memorable spectacles.

With excitement building rapidly, spectators are being urged to plan ahead.

All track-side parking around the circuit has already sold out, meaning fans are encouraged to arrive early on both Friday and Saturday to secure a place in the grandstands.

With national titles on the line, more than 100 competitors expected and some of the country’s fastest dirt oval racers heading for PEOTR, the stage is set for two nights of full-blooded racing.

The dirt is ready, the engines are waiting and the battle for national glory is about to begin.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald