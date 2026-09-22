Excitement builds for international inflatable Powerboat Series in Western Cape

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The countdown is on for what promises to be a spectacular showcase of inflatable powerboat racing, with Powerboat Racing SA (PBRSA) preparing to host the inaugural International Powerboat Series in the Western Cape from September 25 to October 3.

With 44 teams entered across four classes, the event will bring together competitors from SA, Namibia and even an international challenge from the US.

For the teams, however, this will be far more than simply a week of racing.

The series will test drivers, navigators, machinery and teamwork across three different disciplines, with competitors needing to adapt quickly as the action moves from the surf to endurance racing and finally onto the tight confines of a circuit.

The opening salvo will see competitors take to the surf at The Strand, where two days of racing will be held in spring-tide conditions.

The combination of power, water and constantly changing conditions is set to provide a dramatic opening to the series.

From there, the boats and crews will move to Gordon’s Bay harbour for the demanding long-haul endurance discipline.

This will put a premium on consistency, teamwork and machinery preparation, with every crew looking to bank valuable points while keeping their boats in one piece.

The final stage of the series will see the competitors switch gears once again for two days of circuit racing, bringing the event to a high-speed conclusion.

Rest days have been built into the programme between the different disciplines, giving teams time to regroup, inspect their boats and adjust their set-ups for optimum performance before heading back onto the water.

With such a varied programme, consistency could prove crucial.

A team that dominates one discipline will still need to deliver across the entire series if they want to emerge at the front when the final racing is complete.

SA will field a strong contingent across the standard, pro-stock and modified classes, with crews preparing to fly the national flag against the international opposition.

Standard Class:

S1: Jonathan Badenhorst, Franco Munnik; S2: Franco Cilliers, Roelof du Plessis; S11: Dylan Bamberger, Carien Engelbrecht; S15: Herman and Luke Louwrens

Pro-Stock Class

#2: Flippie Schoeman, Wian Strydom; #71: Jean Louw, Eduan van Niekerk; #88: Dreyer van Niekerk, AJ Bosch

Modified Class

M11: Marc Gleed, Abdul Benjamin; M21: Ruben Scholtz, JD van Niekerk; M27: Johann Lodewyks, Sebastian Kotze; M71: Dwayne van der Vyver, Jean Vosloo

Team manager: Kevin Castleman

Adding another exciting dimension to the event will be the inaugural novice class, which has attracted 11 teams.

The class provides a new platform for competitors to experience the demands of international-level inflatable powerboat racing and adds another layer of competition to an already packed programme.

With international crews, four classes and three different racing disciplines on the menu, the stage is set for high-speed action in the Western Cape.

The green flag is almost ready to fall, and when it does, there will be nowhere to hide as SA, Namibian and American crews go head-to-head.

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