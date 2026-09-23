Snedeker backs Spaun for Ryder Cup after Presidents snub

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US captain Brandt Snedeker rides in a golf cart on the 11th hole prior to the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on Tuesday

United States captain Brandt Snedeker is backing JJ Spaun to make next year’s Ryder Cup team despite snubbing the former US Open champion for this week’s Presidents Cup in Medinah.

Spaun was left bemused after failing to earn a pick in Snedeker’s US team for this week’s edition of the Presidents Cup outside of Chicago.

The world No 12 gave Snedeker a timely reminder of his talents last weekend with a brilliant victory at the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Spaun said after that win that his victory had been fueled by Snedeker’s decision to omit him from the US team, saying he had “played with a huge chip on my shoulder”.

“I wanted to prove that I deserved to be on that team,” Spaun said after the victory.

Responding to Spaun’s comments on Tuesday, Snedeker said the omission had been a “gut” decision.

“Being captain, you have to make tough decisions unfortunately. We had 15 guys, 16 guys that we were really looking at,” Snedeker said.

“The best advice I got from all the captains I talked to and even coaches, you’ve got to trust your gut. My gut was telling me one thing. You’ve got to make those decisions. It’s tough.”

Snedeker said, though, that he was pleased Spaun had made him “look like an idiot”.

“I feel awful for JJ, and I always will, because he’s a great dude and I love the guy to death,” Snedeker said.

“That being said, he’s a competitor... I told all the guys that didn’t make the team, like your job is to go make me look like an idiot as quickly as possible.”

Snedeker said he now expects Spaun to earn a spot in Jim Furyk’s US team for the 2027 Ryder Cup against Europe at Adare Manor in Limerick.

“I can’t wait to see JJ get off to a great start next year, and I would be shocked if he’s not on the team in Ireland,” Snedeker said.

Held every two years, the Presidents Cup pits a dozen American golfers against an international team drawn from the rest of the world, excluding Europe, which faces the US in the biennial and more competitive Ryder Cup.

The US has traditionally dominated the Presidents Cup, winning the last 10 editions and 13 of the 15 to date.

This year’s Presidents Cup gets under way on Thursday at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald