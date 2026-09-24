Great Kei Marathon returns with fierce competition

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One of the toughest marathons in the Eastern Cape returns to the roads of Kei Country on Saturday morning when the fourth running of the Great Kei Marathon gets under way between the N2 and the Kei Mouth Country Club, in what is expected to be mild weather.

While the conditions may be favourable for runners, the terrain — particularly during the first half of the marathon — is somewhat less forgiving, with two formidable climbs.

The first comes early in the race, after a long downhill section, when the legs will already have taken some strain.

The second combination of hills arrives after another lengthy descent from the Haga Haga turn, followed by a climb to an intersection that branches left and again meets the N2 on the way to Komga and Mthatha.

The halfway mark is close to the summit, where a much more placid second half begins.

There are a few minor climbs along the way, followed by roller-coaster running into the magnificent village of Kei Mouth.

The views will be spectacular for many kilometres, with splendid scenes of the Indian Ocean to the left, where many renowned holiday destinations are situated, and Morgan Bay, Haga Haga and more to the right.

The sting in the tail of both races comes over the final kilometre, from the Cwilli River up to the Kei Mouth Country Club.

The record holder for the men’s marathon is Sonwabo Tshezi Jalamba of Wild Coast AC, who ran 2:23:07 at his first attempt in 2023. On that occasion, he beat Border’s Yanga Malusi, who had won the inaugural marathon a year earlier — also at his first attempt over 42.2km — in 2:25:25.

Last year, Malusi, by now ensconced and living in Cape Town, turned the tables, winning in a slower 2:27:48. Jalamba did not have his best day, finishing second in 2:34:12.

Word has it that the marathon is attracting a strong women’s field this year, including Eastern Province’s Kelly van Vliet, who won the women’s half marathon in 2023 in 81:26. She beat Easy Equities Born2Run’s Caryn Lategan that year.

Lategan’s decision to switch to the marathon last year had her finishing third to Marelise Retief of Phobians, Pretoria and Refiloe Solomons of Nedbank. She is again in the marathon field, as are Solomons and Lindi Georgiou of Body Concept.

The half marathon is often where the faster athletes compete, although prize money can sometimes influence their decisions. Another consideration is that a half marathon can be raced successfully again in the weeks that follow, whereas the marathon — especially the Great Kei — requires several weeks of recovery.

The Daily Dispatch has spoken to Jalamba, and he confirmed that he will indeed be in the field again this year, hoping to recapture his title from 2024. He is a fine runner and adds quality to the field.

Meanwhile, Border’s top half marathoner Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners is running the shorter race looking for a win, having finished second last year to Lithobe Menzeleleli of Ikhamva.

Kei Mouth village and its inhabitants are preparing for the race as it winds through their streets. They are accustomed to hosting the organisers, Original Mambas AC, whose team was also seen running its committee race last weekend.

The race is again a Comrades Marathon qualifier and with the latest 14,519 entries confirmed through the CMA’s ballot on Wednesday, many folk will be looking for an early qualification.

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Daily Dispatch