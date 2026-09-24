Vitality Run Series returns to Gqeberha for BayRun event

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Refeloe Solomons, of Nedbank Running Club, will be defending her title in the 21km BayRun with Discovery Vitality

Discovery Vitality is excited to host the fourth edition of its popular Vitality Run Series in Gqeberha next week.

The BayRun will be hosted by 32Gi Athletic Club on Saturday October 3 and will start and finish at Cape Recife High School.

The Vitality Run Series was introduced in 2017 to help people improve their fitness through physical activity.

Over the years, the series has offered iconic events in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and, in 2023, was launched in Gqeberha.

The series is open to anyone, and Vitality members earn Vitality points for participating in races.

A field of more than 1,500 runners powered to the finish of the BayRun with Discovery Vitality Series last year.

Nedbank Running Club had a clean sweep of the male and female 21km winners with Andile Motwana and Refeloe Solomons.

Nedbank Running Club also scooped the top position in the men’s 10km with Sibahle Maqwara. In the women’s 10km, Bianca Meistre, of 32Gi Running Club, was the first to finish.

Mari Leach, wellness specialist at Discovery Vitality, is impressed with the local support for the Gqeberha edition of the national Vitality Run Series, which consists of 17 running events across SA.

“The camaraderie among the Gqeberha runners is inspiring; from beginner walkers to those looking to improve their personal bests, these series events really have a place for everyone,” Leach said.

Race director Jonathan Mandell of 32Gi Athletic Club said: “We had a fantastic turnout and a great vibe last year and we are looking forward to welcoming runners at the start line of all three distances this year.”

The BayRun, which has EP Athletics league status, will offer three flat and scenic distances: 21km, 10km and a fun 5km. All finishers will receive a BayRun with Discovery Vitality Series medal.

The event programme will start with the 21km and 10km at 6am, and the 5km at 6.15am. Participants can look forward to a range of lucky-draw prizes at the prize-giving at 9.45am, with a highlight lucky-draw prize of R2,500 cash.

Enter online at www.webtickets.co.za until midnight on Tuesday September 29, or enter at Brian Bands, Cape Road, before Wednesday September 30.

Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available from the home of 32Gi Athletics Club, Wembley Tennis Club, 1 McCoy Road, Mill Park, Port Elizabeth, on Friday October 2, from noon to 7pm, and from 5am until 5.45am at Cape Recife High School on race day.

Club Gazebos are welcome and encouraged. Runners can enjoy coffee, light snacks and the Cape Recife School tuckshop at the finish.

For more information, contact Jonathan Mandell on 083-414-2624. — 32Gi Athletics Club

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