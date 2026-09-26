SportPREMIUM

Iinyathi and Heat share debut Pro20 points in Kimberley after washout

Anathi Wulushe

Anathi Wulushe

Sports Reporter

Rain washed out play between the Heat and Iinyathi at the Kimberley Diamond Oval. (Louis Botha/Gallo Images)

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s Pro20 Cup debut against the Northern Cape Heat was abandoned at Kimberley’s Diamond Oval on Saturday without a ball being bowled.

The game was due to start at 1pm, but by 1.45pm the umpires and match referee called it off due to persistent rain.

The sides shared the points.

Iinyathi will play against the North West Dragons at Buffalo Park in KuGompo City on Monday afternoon (1pm).

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