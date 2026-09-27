Hem redeems himself as he dethrones Busakwe

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Siyabulela Hem spectacularly redeemed himself by knocking out Khaya Busakwe in five rounds to wrest his SA lightweight title at Hope Schools in Summerpride, KuGompo City, on Saturday night.

Jumping three divisions after suffering an upset loss to unheralded Ardy Katompa in April, Hem was nippy with his footwork, often leaving Busakwe for dead as he piled up points.

Then he unleashed a right cross which crashed the Gauteng visitor to the canvas for a full count.

Fast-rising Duncan Village star Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa continued with his featherweight destruction when he needed one minute and 22 seconds to destroy Sithembiso Maduna.

Gongqa dropped Maduna with a jab before a sweeping left hook wobbled the KwaZulu-Natal fighter, with a follow-up salvo forcing the referee’s intervention.

Former two-time SA champion Siphamandla Baleni turned back the clock when he upset favoured top-rated Gcobani Mdeliswa in their junior flyweight clash.

Two judges scored it for Baleni by 59-56 and 58-56 while the third inexplicably saw a 58-58 draw despite Baleni’s dominance. Chumani Thunzi snapped his two-fight losing streak when he scored a points decision over surprisingly tough Ntokozo Msibi in their junior welterweight clash.

Fresh from his bold stand against Xolisani Ndongeni in his farewell fight in May, Thunzi was a bit offish as he often lounged with his shots against the taller Johannesburg visitor.

One-fight novice Indiphile Ntshangase boxed like a seasoned pro when he dominated SA miniflyweight-rated 12-fight veteran Siphesihle Sityo, coming close to stopping him several times before settling for a lopsided decision.

Alive Ntozakhe needed one round to destroy Makibongwe Balakisi in their junior featherweight clash.

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